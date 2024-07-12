Yorkshire and the Humber smaller business equity investment falls

Total equity investment into smaller businesses across Yorkshire and the Humber declined by 36% to £155m in 2023, driven by a nationwide slowdown in activity. The volume of equity deals also declined in 2023, falling by 17% to 74 deals. This is according to the British Business Bank’s annual Small Business Equity Tracker, published today.

Yorkshire and the Humber made up 3.3% of overall UK-wide equity market activity between 2021 and 2023. During the same timeframe, the British Business Bank allocated 4.3% of its portfolio to the region in terms of number of deals. The new data comes as the British Business Bank recently launched its Northern Powerhouse Investment Fund II (NPIF II), highlighting its commitment to investing in the North of England.

These findings reflect those across the UK. Following the market downturn in the middle of 2022, equity investment for smaller businesses has returned to 2019 levels in 2023. Full-year data shows that investment declined by 48% to £8.8bn. Despite this, UK equity investment remains 182% higher than a decade ago. The UK has also overtaken India as the third largest venture capital (VC) market in the world, behind only the US and China, and accounted for nearly 5.8% of global VC investment between 2021 and 2023.

Yorkshire and the Humber also boasts a number of leading city hubs for investment. Notably, Leeds has continued to be a leading UK VC hub and accounted for 0.13% of total European VC investment between 2014-23. The largest share of VC investment in the city was in the R&D intensive sector, making up 0.23% of total European investment.

Business

Cat Smith, Senior Network Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber at the British Business Bank, said: “Businesses across the UK have faced a lot of challenges over recent years, causing a decline in equity investment, with Yorkshire and the Humber seeing no exception. Despite this, Yorkshire continues to be an attractive place for equity investment, with the R&D intensive sector being a focus of the VC market in Leeds. This is boosted by the region's strong universities and research hubs.

“Despite the challenges they’ve faced, businesses in Yorkshire and the Humber have remained resilient, adapting to economic pressures. Along with our regional delivery partners, the British Business Bank is committed to supporting these ambitious businesses throughout the region. Having recently launched NPIF II, this reaffirms our commitment to investing in businesses across the North of England”

Louis Taylor, CEO of the British Business Bank, said: “As has been the case globally, 2023 was a tough year for the UK equity finance market. However, despite the continued challenges of higher interest rates and fewer exit opportunities, it is encouraging that investment now looks to be stabilising at over £2bn per quarter for smaller businesses.

