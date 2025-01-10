Yorkshire-based NBF announces 7.5% membership growth with focus on sustainability agenda and rogue traders clampdown

The Skipton-based National Bed Federation (NBF), the trade association representing UK manufacturers of beds and their suppliers, has grown its membership base by over 7% in 2024 and now has a total of 86 members, including 54 of the UK’s leading bed manufacturers.

Around 30% of its members are also based in Yorkshire, which has historically been a cluster for the bed making industry in the UK. Founded in 1912, the 123-year-old organisation’s members include well-known names such as Harrison Spinks of Leeds, Healthbeds (Smeaton Brothers) of Rotherham and leading fillings supplier John Cotton Nonwovens of Mirfield, all of which are longstanding members.

The growth of the membership against a generally challenging economic backdrop has been welcomed by executive director Tristine Hargreaves. “The addition of these new members, and retention of our existing manufacturer and supplier base, is a very positive foundation for our work in 2025 and underscores the value we have been working to deliver for the membership,” she said.

“We continue to maintain a focus on reducing the huge increase in ‘counterfeit’ mattress sellers that prey on cash-strapped consumers. They are trading in dangerous and often illegal products from websites, social media platforms and from the backs of vans across the UK, something we have seen skyrocket in recent years.”

Tristine Hargreaves, executive director for the NBF

“We have held workshops for our members, retailers and suppliers including ottoman bed safety and collaborated to find industry wide solutions to improving consumer understanding on how to use products safely.

“In addition, the progress we have made this year in driving the sustainability agenda is particularly important to the industry, and in 2024 we launched the first national database of mattress disposal locations to help educate consumers about their local options.”

The NBF is the recognised trade association representing UK bed manufacturers and their suppliers. The 54 NBF manufacturers produce beds under more than 100 brands altogether, and collectively generate around 75% of the UK’s £2.3 billion bed industry revenue. The 32 supplier members provide components for mattress and bed manufacturing including springs, foams, fabrics, fibres and machinery.

The organisation’s membership includes some of the largest, well-known mattress brands as well as numerous family-owned SMEs with many having been members for several decades or more.