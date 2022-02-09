Yorkshire-based serial entrepreneur Martin Port joins Channel 4 as an investor in Rated People

Online marketplace Rated People has launched its growth funding round, which has been led by Mr Port. This is the first angel investment from Mr Port who has been appointed as board observer and strategic adviser.

Rated People is an online marketplace matching homeowners with skilled, local trades people.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

More than 50,000 trades people are featured on the site ranging from builders to roofers, plumbers to electricians.

MARTIN Port, the Yorkshire-based serial entrepreneur behind technology companies Masternaut and BigChange, is backing a growing online business as an angel investor. Picture: JPI Media

The seven-figure investment will be used to accelerate growth at the company, as it continues to grow its user base.

Mr Port is the lead investor on this latest round, joining existing investors Frog Capital, Downing Ventures and Channel 4.

Rated People, which recorded revenues of £11.5m in 2020, is led by Adrienne Minster, who was appointed chief executive officer in 2020 after four years in the business as chief commercial officer and then chief operating officer.

Ms Minster said: “Rated People has come through the last two years in a strong position. This deal will enable us to accelerate our growth in 2022, and I know that Martin’s experience will help us to add even more value to both trades businesses and homeowners across the UK.”

Mr Port said: “Rated People is a fantastic business providing an exceptional service to both trades people and homeowners alike.

“I have been a customer of the platform and was impressed by the concept and execution. I look forward to supporting Adrienne as she takes Rated People to the next level.”

Mr Port remains chairman of BigChange, the technology company he founded in 2013.

He added: “Through BigChange, which provides technology to help trades people grow their businesses, reduce carbon footprint, and drive efficiency, I have come to know the needs of this industry very well. I hope to bring all my experience to bear in Rated People.”