Yorkshire-born aligner brand announces innovative training course in Leeds

Yorkshire-born clear aligner brand, Straights®, announces a hands-on, CPD-accredited one-day training course at The Queens Hotel in Leeds on Saturday February 1.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With NHS waiting lists at an all-time high and patients seeking accessibility through private dentistry, the need for advanced training in clear aligners is at its peak. Straights® is dedicated to bridging this gap by supporting dentists in reducing case lengths and improving patient journeys through innovative training and education.

Dentists across the UK face many challenges, from managing long waiting lists to meeting the increasing demand for high-quality private care. Clear aligners offer patients a cost-effective, faster and more accessible alternative to traditional orthodontics. Straights® provider and cosmetic dentist, Dr Saira advises, “Straights technology has really shown within our patient treatment times. We are able to get patients through their smile transformations much quicker which allows us to treat more patients.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The course, led by Dr. Affan, a global leader in cosmetic industry, is CPD-accredited, awarding dentists with six CPD hours while offering them the tools to transform their practice. For just £500, it provides exceptional value, including all training materials, a complimentary patient case, refreshments, and a buffet lunch.

Straights® Clear Aligners used by dentists across the UK

This training course goes beyond the basics, offering:

A step-by-step guide to aligner treatment, ensuring clinicians feel confident and equipped to deliver exceptional results.

Invaluable insights, from an experienced clinician, making complex techniques approachable for every attendee.

Training and fees include a free case for a friend, family member, or patient.

Post-course mentorship from real Orthodontics to ensure continued support and success.

Course leader and clinical director at renowned cosmetic clinic, Space Dental, Dr. Affan, says: “Sharing knowledge and supporting the next generation of dentists is extremely important to me and so I’m super excited to be partnering with Straights® on this initiative. The aligner-fitting course is designed to address the real challenges practitioners currently face, equip dentists with skills and confidence, and improve patient journeys, creating a brighter future for dentistry in Yorkshire and beyond.”