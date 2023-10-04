Yorkshire Dales Brewery: Brothers to launch new craft brewery in past home of Richmond Brewing Company
Charles and Henry Wiltshire will be leading a new craft brewery called Brewstation x Yorkshire Dales Brewery based from The Station in Richmond.
The site in the town’s restored former railway station complex, had previously been occupied by Richmond Brewing Company.
That firm vacated the premises in August after it was reported that landlords Richmondshire Building Preservation Trust had taken back possession of the unit.
Rob Wiltshire, Yorkshire Dales Brewery head brewer and father of Charles and Henry, said: “Since we started in 2005 Yorkshire Dales Brewery has always been about the highest quality beers.
"We’re always looking for ways to do things differently, improve what we do, and offer our customers new beers that reflect the latest thinking in the craft beer world. Charles and Henry are raring to go.
"Charles has completed a brewer’s course at Brewlab Sunderland and Henry is soon heading off to Brisbane to experience the incredible craft beer scene over there and deepen his knowledge."
The brothers will be mentored by Rob and their mother Anne, who leads the retail side of the business.
Anne said there will be a phased opening for the new brewery but the intention is the space will be start being used within weeks.
“We’re currently commissioning the new brewery and adapting the retail space at The Station, and we’ll have a soft opening to sell Yorkshire Dales Brewery beers on site by the end of October,” she said.
"Charles and Henry will be cuckoo brewing their Brewstation beers in Askrigg initially, while we get that side of things set-up in Richmond over the winter.
"So, come Spring, Brewstation will be fully functional, brewing on the premises and with a very cool tap-room for customers to relax and enjoy.
"Just like our Askrigg tap-room, we’re sure it’s going to prove really popular with locals and visitors alike.”
The new Richmond venture will complement the company’s site in Askrigg, which has been expanded to include a new beer garden and tap room.
Charles and Henry have become increasingly involved in the Askrigg site post-pandemic and are now taking a further step into the family business.