Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival loved by Hairy Bikers cancelled as firm enters liquidation

The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival has been called off as the firm which runs the popular annual event has entered liquidation.

B3 Ltd has ceased trading with immediate effect, meaning that the 2024 version of the three-day festival has been cancelled as it stands.

A statement on the event’s website said: “Unless an interested party comes forward to resurrect the festival unfortunately the event in July will not take place. Customers are encouraged to check with their credit or debit card providers if they can claim a refund by making a chargeback request on their purchase.”

The event was founded in 2015 and had become the largest food and drink festival in the UK, taking place at Funkirk Farm near Skipton and attracting more than 30,000 visitors a year.

The Hairy Bikers Si King and Dave Myers at the festival last year. Picture taken by Yorkshire Post Photographer Simon Hulme 22nd July 2023

Last year, The Hairy Bikers made an emotional return to the event following Dave Myers’s cancer diagnosis. Mr Myers, who died in February this year told The Yorkshire Post last summer how much the festival meant to him.

He said: “This is much more than just a food festival. It’s a family festival. When you go to a lot of food festivals you go to see the producers and the so-called celebrity chefs, and this is much more of a hybrid festival, it’s a bit of a music festival, a family festival, and also you’ve got the food.”

This year James Martin, Chesney Hawkes and Blue had been among those booked to attend.

Administrators Azets said B3’s liquidation has occurred after a loss-making event in 2023 partly caused by flooding has been followed by a “dramatic” increase in operating costs for 2024 and lower-than-anticipated ticket sales.

Proposed joint liquidator Jonathan Amor, Partner and Head of Restructuring for Azets in Yorkshire said: “The Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival is the largest event of its kind in the UK and regarded for the contribution it makes to the local economy. Unfortunately, the business has been suffering from unsustainable financial problems and the directors decided that it would be in the best interests for all creditors for the company to cease trading and be placed into liquidation.

“The festival has now ceased trading and steps will be taken to market the assets for sale including the brand, intellectual property, digital platform, data and essential infrastructure such as marquees, tents and staging. We ask that interested parties contact the Leeds office of Azets as soon as possible.”