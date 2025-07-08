Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival: Would-be attendees share anger at cancellation on social media

Would-be attendees of the Yorkshire Dales Food and Drink Festival have taken to social media to air their frustrations after the event was cancelled.

Due to take place at Aireville Park, Skipton, from July 18 to 21, the festival was cancelled due to an “intolerable level of risk”.

It followed a week in which four acts – including celebrity chefs James Martin and Rosemary Shrager – had pulled out of appearing at the event.

The event was due to be put on by a firm called Cocker Hoop Creative after Events by B3 Ltd, the previous company which ran the popular event went into liquidation last year.

There has been anger and disappointment at the cancellation of the event, with hundreds of comments on the festival’s Facebook page from ticketholders and traders concerned about their prospects of receiving refunds.

“Disgraceful that people will now have to try and claim their money back through their banks and a whole weekend ruined!” Susan Ilingworth wrote.

“Got our money back after last year’s cancellation and really didn’t fancy booking again, a case of once bitten”, Stephen Earle said.

Some comments were more sympathetic to the difficulties of organising public events.

“The problem with most events these days is they promote and promote, but there is lack of support early on. If people don't get on board and buy tickets in advance then it's not sustainable”, Sammyj Jannetta wrote.

“Folk love to complain about events being cancelled but more folk need to support them in the first place to allow them to thrive.”