Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference set to take place in Leeds in September

Organised by The Yorkshire Post, the event will take place at the offices of tech giant Flutter in Leeds city centre on September 20.

Headline sponsorship comes from medtech giant TPP, with Flutter acting as an event partner and Leeds Digital Festival as its support partner.

Keynote panel sessions will include digital transformation in the region, healthcare data, women in data and skills and talent for the future.

Frank Hester

There are also breakout sessions which will be available to book on to.

Frank Hester, founder and chief executive of TPP, said: “I am delighted that the conference this year is taking place in Leeds. I have always thought that there is a great synergy between the binary nature of digital and the black-or-white frankness of Yorkshire people.

“The tech sector here is going from strength to strength and it’s going to be fantastic to showcase it.”

Mark Casci, business editor of The Yorkshire Post, said: “The Yorkshire Data and Digital Conference is taking place in the right place at the right time.

“Yorkshire’s tech sector is truly at a world class level.

“Yet despite some of the best digital firms on the planet being based here, the region perhaps does not get the credit it deserves for the innovation and skills that it produces.

“Hopefully, this event can go some way to reversing this trend and showcase the sector on the grandest of stages.

“I look forward to the event tremendously.

“I must add my sincere gratitude to TPP, Flutter and the Leeds Digital Festival for backing this event. Your support and expertise is truly appreciated.

“I look forward to seeing you all in September for what promises to be a tremendous event.”