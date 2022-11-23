Yorkshire digital healthcare start-up secures funding to develop gaming and AI-based alzheimer's screening

A digital healthcare start-up has secured two grants including a six-figure sum from a government programme to trial ground-breaking gaming and AI technology to support early screening and diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease.

In partnership with Durham University and Hywel Dda University Health Board, Yorkshire-based Ascentys has successfully acquired rounds of funding from Innovate UK, including its SMART award for world leading innovation.

The company’s share of the £25m government funding will be used to develop and pilot of a state-of-the-art videogame with the potential to substantially enhance current NHS support for dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Sayed Kazmi, founder of Ascentys, said : “From its inception, Ascentys has sought to innovate to create a significant positive impact on the patients, their families and carers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the clinicians responsible for their care.”

Dr Sayed Kazmi, founder of Ascentys

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ascentys works with neuroscientists, psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers, and game developers to create videogames and related technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.

The funding will be used to by Ascentys and its partners develop and test the game-based Dementia Automated Testing Algorithm known as G:DATA.

Advertisement Hide Ad