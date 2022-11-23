Yorkshire digital healthcare start-up secures funding to develop gaming and AI-based alzheimer's screening

In partnership with Durham University and Hywel Dda University Health Board, Yorkshire-based Ascentys has successfully acquired rounds of funding from Innovate UK, including its SMART award for world leading innovation.
The company’s share of the £25m government funding will be used to develop and pilot of a state-of-the-art videogame with the potential to substantially enhance current NHS support for dementia.
Dr Sayed Kazmi, founder of Ascentys, said : “From its inception, Ascentys has sought to innovate to create a significant positive impact on the patients, their families and carers affected by Alzheimer’s disease and the clinicians responsible for their care.”
Most Popular
Ascentys works with neuroscientists, psychiatrists, clinicians, researchers, and game developers to create videogames and related technologies including virtual reality, augmented reality and artificial intelligence.
The funding will be used to by Ascentys and its partners develop and test the game-based Dementia Automated Testing Algorithm known as G:DATA.
The development aims to provide rapid concurrent screening and diagnostics for Alzheimer’s dementia with rehabilitative potential.