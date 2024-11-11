Yorkshire firm Structherm on awards trail at INCA event

By Andrew Lodge
Contributor
Published 11th Nov 2024, 10:10 BST
Updated 11th Nov 2024, 10:48 BST
System manufacturer Structherm landed two top awards at this year's Insulation Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards.

The Meltham-based company had been shortlisted in three categories for the event at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on Thursday, November 7.

And they were delighted to land two out of three - coming out on top in the 'Small Project of the Year' category, and taking the 'Refurbishment Low Rise - Brick Effect Finish' accolade alongside Orbit Group, SERS Energy Solutions Group Ltd, Aspiration Group and Wallcoatings Ltd.

Around 300 INCA members from across the UK attended the awards night, which was hosted and compered by actor, comedian and writer, Bobby Davro.

Members of the Structherm team on stage with associated partners to receive the INCA accolade for Refurbishment Low Rise -Brick Effect Finish.Members of the Structherm team on stage with associated partners to receive the INCA accolade for Refurbishment Low Rise -Brick Effect Finish.
Members of the Structherm team on stage with associated partners to receive the INCA accolade for Refurbishment Low Rise -Brick Effect Finish.

Founded in 1983, Structherm are well regarded by their INCA peers and colleagues. The organisation is regarded by many as the UK’s number one expert in the external refurbishment of non-traditional housing and high rise buildings.

Part of the Westdale Group, and based at its headquarters in West Yorkshire, Structherm specialises in providing top quality products, systems and services in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.

Following this year's hugely successful event in Birmingham the awards will move north to Leeds in 2025.

