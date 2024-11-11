Yorkshire firm Structherm on awards trail at INCA event

System manufacturer Structherm landed two top awards at this year's Insulation Render and Cladding Association (INCA) Awards.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Meltham-based company had been shortlisted in three categories for the event at the MacDonald Burlington Hotel in Birmingham on Thursday, November 7.

And they were delighted to land two out of three - coming out on top in the 'Small Project of the Year' category, and taking the 'Refurbishment Low Rise - Brick Effect Finish' accolade alongside Orbit Group, SERS Energy Solutions Group Ltd, Aspiration Group and Wallcoatings Ltd.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Around 300 INCA members from across the UK attended the awards night, which was hosted and compered by actor, comedian and writer, Bobby Davro.

Members of the Structherm team on stage with associated partners to receive the INCA accolade for Refurbishment Low Rise -Brick Effect Finish.

Founded in 1983, Structherm are well regarded by their INCA peers and colleagues. The organisation is regarded by many as the UK’s number one expert in the external refurbishment of non-traditional housing and high rise buildings.

Part of the Westdale Group, and based at its headquarters in West Yorkshire, Structherm specialises in providing top quality products, systems and services in an efficient, safe and sustainable manner.