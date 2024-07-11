Yorkshire firm using AI technology to help food manufacturers secures six-figure sum to fund research project
Dinnington-based IntelliAM said a subsidiary company has received a Lighthouse Funding Award of about £263,000 from the Digital Innovation Fund.
The grant for research into the application of AI in lubrication analysis was made by The Smart Manufacturing Data Hub which is funded by Innovate UK.
IntelliAM AI has access to over 180 manufacturing sites in the UK and has lubrication analysis results for thousands of components from the last 10 years. Lubrication is one of the key drivers of manufacturing downtime.
Using IntelliAM’s existing data, and new data to be collected during the project, a machine learning model will be created to advise OEMs and SMEs on best practice lubrication for their components.
Software will be built that allows component information to be entered and the MLM will then create the grease and oil lubrication schedules automatically.
Software will also be built that creates an on-condition lubrication schedule based on bearing condition.
An oil analysis result checker will be created, so that organisations can upload individual oil analysis results and compare themselves to our 10 years of history, specific to the environment and component types. Any issues will be highlighted and advice on action given.
IntelliAM said in a statement: “This project will help reduce machine downtime on manufacturers equipment and create resilience against the reduction in engineering skills that we currently have in the UK. Sustainability will be improved as oil will only be replaced when needed.
“This project will impact the company on three fronts, namely improved internal productivity, new machine learning access to SMEs and a commercial product to increase sales.”