Yorkshire gin distillery celebrates continued success with Aldi

Aldi is celebrating its successful partnership with a family-run gin distillery in Yorkshire to mark World Gin Day.

Masons of Yorkshire, based in Northallerton, has supplied more than 2.8 million bottles of gin to Aldi over the past seven years and recently signed a new deal to continue to work together in the future.

The gin supplier will be launching a new limited edition Haysmith’s Yuzu & Mandarin flavour with Aldi this summer, alongside customer favourites such as Haysmith’s Roasted Pineapple and Haysmith’s Pink Grapefruit that will also be making their return.

Masons of Yorkshire, which is headed up by husband-and-wife team Karl and Cathy Mason, has partnered with Aldi since 2018 to supply high quality, delicious gin to customers.

The partnership has helped the family-run business to continue to invest in their team over the years, improve operational standards, and develop new products.

Karl Mason, Founder and Director of Masons of Yorkshire, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating our partnership with Aldi this World Gin Day – the exact day that we developed our first gin back in 2013 when the business began.

“Since the beginning, we’ve been committed to creating delicious gin without compromise and it has been invaluable to learn from one of the UK’s leading supermarkets along the way. There’s no doubt that summer is gin season, so we’re looking forward to another busy period supplying exceptionally tasty drinks to Aldi shoppers across the UK.”

Julie Ashfield, Chief Commercial Officer at Aldi UK, said: "Masons of Yorkshire is a much-loved supplier at Aldi and a brilliant example of the amazing, high-quality British businesses we work with.

“Our Haysmith’s range is always popular amongst shoppers and we’re looking forward to another successful summer season working alongside them.

“This is just one of the many long-term British supplier partnerships that we value so greatly as a business, and I’m really excited to see the new products land in stores this summer.”