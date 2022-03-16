Yorkshire has highest proportion of microbusiness owners from disadvantaged areas, according to study

The study of more than two million UK businesses from GoDaddy Inc, found that nearly a quarter (22%) of business owners across the region are from less affluent areas, which is considerably higher than the national average of 14%.
The findings also show that the demographics of entrepreneurs in Yorkshire and the Humber are becoming more diverse, with around one third (31%) of microbusiness owners being female.
"While in Yorkshire microbusiness owners from economically disadvantaged areas are leading the way, across Great Britain the percentage of start-up owners aged under 35 has more than doubled since March 2020, rising from 16.4% to 34%. Among this group, the proportion aged 18-24 has soared from just 1.7% pre-pandemic, to 8.6% in the two years after the Covid-19 outbreak."
Ben Law, Head of GoDaddy UK, said: ““With the right policy infrastructures in place, microbusinesses have the power to contribute to levelling-up disadvantaged areas."