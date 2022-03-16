Yorkshire has highest proportion of microbusiness owners from disadvantaged areas, according to study

The study of more than two million UK businesses from GoDaddy Inc, found that nearly a quarter (22%) of business owners across the region are from less affluent areas, which is considerably higher than the national average of 14%.

The findings also show that the demographics of entrepreneurs in Yorkshire and the Humber are becoming more diverse, with around one third (31%) of microbusiness owners being female.

Yorkshire and the Humber constituencies with the highest venture densities are Leeds North West and Leeds North East

"While in Yorkshire microbusiness owners from economically disadvantaged areas are leading the way, across Great Britain the percentage of start-up owners aged under 35 has more than doubled since March 2020, rising from 16.4% to 34%. Among this group, the proportion aged 18-24 has soared from just 1.7% pre-pandemic, to 8.6% in the two years after the Covid-19 outbreak."