Yorkshire mattress firm GNG Group acquires part of The Foam Company out of administration

GNG Group has acquired part of The Foam Company out of administration, further boosting GNG’s medical and consumer mattress division which includes its Komfi vacuum-packed mattress brand.

A spokesman said: "Located in Abingdon near Oxford, The Foam Company has been making foam, memory foam and latex components for use in furniture for over 30 years as well as being a leading manufacturer of mattresses. It was placed into administration on 28 February 2022 following the withdrawal of a key mattress brand, Mammoth, that it was making under licence."

A deal has been completed for GNG Group, an international brand leader and supplier of foam-based products, to acquire the company’s assets and intellectual property.

Phil Whittell (left), chairman of GNG Group, with managing director Darren Potterton

Headquartered in Wakefield, GNG Group was established in 1987 and primarily serves the medical, consumer and sports sectors. It has grown into a £10m turnover business, employing more than 90 people.

Darren Potterton, managing director of GNG Group, commented: “It is extremely sad to see the demise of such a long-established successful family business. Unfortunately, after the loss of the licence for its major brand, the business was no longer viable as a going concern. We hope to reach out and try to work with some of The Foam Company team in the future.