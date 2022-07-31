Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2022: Let's celebrate our very best tourism gems

Tourism is playing a huge role in the economy’s recovery in the wake of the pandemic, with staycations still on many people’s agendas.

And now The Yorkshire Post wants to celebrate the best of the region’s tourism businesses with the launch of The Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2022.

We are looking for entries from the very best of our region’s hoteliers, B&Bs, restaurants, theme parks, visitor attractions and all businesses that attract tourists to “God’s Own County”.

St Mary's Church and Whitby Abbey stand proud over the southside of the North Yorkshire harbour town at sunrise through the famous whale jawbones landmark Picture: Tony Johnson

The awards are open to businesses across the whole of Yorkshire’s tourism sector and will shine a spotlight on outstanding service, quality and that strong Yorkshire welcome the region is famous for.

We also want to hear from our readers and have included a People’s Choice award. For this we are looking for nominations from the public who are able to share with us their best Yorkshire leisure experiences.

Judging the awards is our expert panel. Steph Moon, a recognised figure on the Yorkshire food scene, with many accolades to her credit, including an Oliver Award and appearances on BBC2’s Great British Menu and BBC1’s Chefs Put Your Menu Where Your Mouth Is, said she was proud to be taking part.

Steph said: “We are looking forward to seeing the best of our tourism getting competitive and entering the Yorkshire Tourism Awards.

“From hotels and restaurants, cafes and museums, shopping and theatres, to name a few, why not show us what you have got, and why Yorkshire tourism will always take centre stage.”

Also on the judging panel is the managing director of Bettys, Simon Eyles, who has spent the majority of his career working with big household brands in the food and retail industry.

The third member of the judging team, Susie Brindley, has worked for over 30 years at a senior level within the visitor economy and has delivered hospitality, tourism and culture initiatives across the North of England.

“Following a couple of incredibly tough years, our industry should quite rightly be celebrating amazing examples of diversity and flexible business models.

“We are so lucky to live and work in an area that is so diverse and these awards will recognise all sizes and types of businesses operating within the visitor economy across our wonderful county.”

There are sixteen categories in the awards, ranging from Hotel of the Year, sponsored by Bonner & Hindley, to Holiday Park or Campsite of the Year, sponsored by UK Caravans 4 Hire.

Sponsor of the Best Pub or Brewery Award is Everard Cole.

Director Jon Heald said pub businesses and owners deserved recognition for the “invaluable service they provide to local communities, now more than ever”.

He said: “Every pub business is unique and we really want to reward those gems that offer great food, friendly and attentive staff with a real point of difference and attention to detail.

“Businesses that you remember long after a visit and want to go back to. This award is recognition that will positively enhance the pub’s reputation.”

The closing date for entries to the Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards is October 14. Enter now via our award website at https://yorkshiretourismawards.co.uk/

The awards ceremony will take place at Headingley Stadium on Monday December 5.

Guests will enjoy a drinks reception, a deluxe three-course meal and entertainment, as well as the awards themselves, which promise to have you on your feet as we celebrate the very best of Yorkshire.

They include the winner of the ultimate accolade, Overall Tourist Business of the Year.