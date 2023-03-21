There are six restaurants and cafes based in Yorkshire that have had inspections within the last year, resulting in one star ratings for food hygiene.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA), an independent government department, rolls out inspections of establishments that deal with food with the goal of protecting public health and improving the UK’s economy. These are some of Yorkshire’s lowest rated restaurants and cafes following examinations last year that took place between May 6 and August 31, 2022.

Yorkshire restaurants and cafes with one star food hygiene ratings

S & A Catering

Ivanhoe Hotel, Scarborough. (Pic credit: Google)

The standards for hygienic food handling were found to be ‘good’, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building was found to be ‘generally satisfactory’, however, the management of food safety needs ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for S & A Catering was on October 3, 2022.

Address: North Yorkshire Events Centre Hospital, Road To Blind Lane Scorton, Richmond DL10 4EJ.

Bell Mills Garden Centre (cafe)

The standards of hygienic food handling is in need of improvement, the cleanliness and condition of facilities and buildings was found to be ‘good’, whilst the management of food safety is in need of ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for Bell Mills was on May 6, 2022.

Silsila Indian Restaurant, Driffield. (Pic credit: Google)

Address: Bell Mills, Skerne Rd, Driffield YO25 6XL.

Ivanhoe Hotel

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are in need of improvement, whilst the management of food safety is in need of ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for Ivanhoe Hotel was on August 4, 2022.

Address: Scalby Mills Rd, Scarborough YO12 6RW.

Noyon

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building have been deemed ‘generally satisfactory’, however the management of food safety is in need of ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for Noyon was on August 30, 2022.

Address: 7 Eastgate, Pickering, YO18 7DU.

Silsila Indian Restaurant

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are in need of improvement, whilst the management of food safety is in need of ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for Silsila Indian Restaurant was on June 9, 2022.

Address: 25 North Street, Driffield, YO25 6AS.

The Spice Village

The standards of hygienic food handling and cleanliness and condition of facilities and building are in need of improvement, whilst the management of food safety is in need of ‘major improvement’. The last inspection for The Spice Village was on May 4, 2022.