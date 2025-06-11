Yorkshire’s DJH adds historic Midlands accountancy practice to the group
The group, which has major regional offices in Huddersfield, Leeds and Sheffield, has acquired Nicklin, a business that has been delivering expert financial and accountancy services to the West Midlands for more than 90 years.
The partnership strengthens DJH’s presence in the region and builds on existing offices in Stoke-on-Trent and Walsall, with a 230-strong team now in position to support SMEs, owner-managed businesses and high-net-worth individuals.
“There are a lot of opportunities for us in the West Midlands and this deal gives us a unique opportunity to partner with one of the area’s most respected and longest standing firms,” explained Scott Heath, CEO of DJH.
“Both organisations thrive on delivering a personalised service that grows with the client, and this is something we want to build on, whilst offering access to a wider range of expertise.
“Continuity is extremely important to us. That’s why we’re delighted members of the Nicklin senior leadership team have agreed to stay on to write the next chapter in its story.”
DJH, which is backed by private equity investor Tenzing, is one of the UK’s fastest-growing professional services and accountancy groups.
Following a series of twelve acquisitions in four years, the firm has grown into a multidisciplinary team of people with offices outside the West Midlands in Altrincham, Bexley, Bury, Chester, Derby, Huddersfield, Leeds, Manchester, Nantwich and Sheffield.
The firm provides access to audit, accounting, tax, and specialist business advisory services, combining local expertise with national reach, while maintaining personalised service at its heart.
“This is a great move for our team and our clients, who will now have access to the wider range of services and resources DJH offer,” explained Mark Howell, Managing Director of Nicklin, which is located in Halesowen in the Black Country.
“We’ve been serving the area for many decades and we’re fiercely passionate about giving companies, owners and GP surgeries transparent financial support to help them grow and create jobs across the region.”
He concluded: “Joining DJH gives us the autonomy to continue doing what we do best, with the benefit of additional capacity and access to experts in corporate finance, commercial funding, HR and private client planning, such as wills and probates.
“There is also the additional infrastructure that comes with being part of a group. I’m excited that having more operational support will release our team of 38 accountancy experts to spend even more time with our clients.”
