Yorkshire’s HRH Contract Furniture doubles in size and eyes bold expansion

Yorkshire-based HRH Contract Furniture Procurement is proving that world-class interior fit-outs don’t need to come from London. With a doubling of its workforce, a surge in turnover, and 6 major new contracts, the firm is making waves in the hospitality and leisure sectors, working with big names like Hilton DoubleTree, Holiday Inn, Grosvenor Casino and The Padel Club.

Over the past year, HRH has capitalised on two major funding grants – Good Growth and Business Boost – to build a strong brand presence, launch a new showroom and hospitality suite, and deliver a marketing strategy that’s already driving impressive results.

“Many businesses assume they have to go to London for high-quality contract furniture and interior solutions. We’re proving that Yorkshire has the expertise, industry connections, and creativity to deliver world-class fit-outs right here,” says J-P Macrow, Owner at HRH Contract Furniture Procurement.

HRH Contract Furniture Procurement works with some of the most respected suppliers in the industry, ensuring that their clients have access to the latest materials, trends, and innovations. Their sourcing network includes factories from across Europe and the UK covering everything from chairs, tables, fitted furniture and soft furnishings.

New showroom in Tadcaster

With a brand-new showroom and hospitality suite, HRH is attracting leading designers, hoteliers, and leisure industry professionals from across the UK. The company has also introduced workshops and learning sessions, bringing together manufacturers to share insights on the latest trends, materials, and innovations—adding further value to their clients.

The firm’s rapid growth has seen it double its workforce to meet demand, with expectations to grow even further in the coming year. Turnover has increased by 26%, and with ambitious plans for further expansion, HRH is positioning itself as a major player in the national contract furniture market.

As part of its mission to put Yorkshire on the map for high-end interior design, HRH is challenging the long-held belief that top-tier design expertise is exclusive to London. By leveraging direct relationships with UK and European manufacturers, they offer a streamlined, cost-effective, and fully bespoke service for businesses looking to upgrade their interiors.

