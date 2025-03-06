YorPower expands African presence with 80kVA generator shipment to Ghana

Yorpower Generator Wrapped

YorPower, a leading global provider of backup power solutions, has successfully prepared, wrapped, and dispatched an 80kVA generator to a new client in Ghana, further strengthening the company's presence in the West African market.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shipment represents YorPower's continued expansion across the African continent, where reliable power solutions are critical for businesses and essential services. The 80kVA generator, manufactured at YorPower's UK facility in Sherburn in Elmet, was specially configured to meet the specific requirements of the Ghanaian customer's operations.

"Africa continues to be a key market for YorPower, with Ghana representing an important growth area for our business," said a spokesperson for YorPower. "We're committed to providing robust, dependable power solutions that perform reliably in diverse environmental conditions, backed by our extensive dealer network for local support."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The generator underwent rigorous testing and quality assurance protocols before being carefully wrapped and secured for its international journey. YorPower's export team managed the entire logistics process, ensuring that all documentation and shipping requirements were met for smooth customs clearance upon arrival in Ghana.

Yorpower Generator

This latest shipment adds to YorPower's growing portfolio of successful installations across Africa, where the company has established a reputation for delivering high-performance power solutions through its network of over 30 dedicated dealerships. These local partnerships provide customers with convenient access to technical expertise, maintenance services, and spare parts.