Youbee Media proud marketing partner of Yorkshire’s Pride in Diversity Awards

Marketing agency, Youbee Media, has been announced as the official marketing partner for Yorkshire’s Pride in Diversity Awards for the second year. This follows the agency successfully supporting the launch of the inspirational, first-of-its-kind awards event in Yorkshire, which took place earlier this month at Leeds First Direct Arena on 3 July 2025.

The event, which brought together an expert panel of judges including public figures, TV and media personalities, as well as diversity and inclusion leaders, shines a spotlight on the remarkable individuals and organisations making a huge impact in our local communities.

The awards not only celebrate achievements but open doors for collaboration and support, for those who are making ongoing efforts to tackle inequalities in our communities. Helping to make Yorkshire a fairer, more inclusive and empowering place to be, for everyone.

Rebecca Hopwood, Founder and Director of Youbee Media, shared: “It has been an honour to be a part of this amazing journey, helping to shape and build the Pride in Diversity Awards in Yorkshire - and I’m delighted to be continuing our work with the event into 2026.

Pride in Diversity Awards Judge, Jono Lancaster - Author, Presenter and Public Speaker & Verity Smith of Leeds Rhinos Foundation.

“Being trusted to build the brand from scratch, and running all the marketing activities surrounding the event has been an incredible experience for us. I am so proud of our team for all the hard work, energy and enthusiasm they have brought to helping bring the Pride in Diversity Awards to life - it has been truly incredible to be a part of an event that brings such celebration, joy, gratitude and emotion into one night - which far exceeded my expectations of what was possible.”

The Pride in Diversity Awards, which was co-founded by TV personality and LGBTQ+ Ambassador, Matt Jameson and events professional, Jane Clynes, welcomed nearly 140attendees to the iconic VIP Black and White Lounge at the First Direct Arena last week for an evening of celebration, captivating entertainment and delicious dining. The event raised over £1,700 for the 2025 awards chosen charity, Out Together. Main sponsors of the event included: The West Yorkshire Combined Authority, First Direct Bank, and Mills & Reeve.

2025 Award winners included:

Public Figure of the Year - Jamie Jones Buchanan MBE, Leeds Rhinos Director of Culture, Diversity and Inclusion.

Yorkshire Hero Lifetime Achievement Award - Tom Riordan CBE- Second Permanent Secretary at The Department of Health and Social Care.

Yorkshire Community Organisation of the Year - Focus4Hope - a charity that is dedicated to supporting lonely, vulnerable and isolated people across West Yorkshire.

Pride Champion of the Year - Miranda Arieh - championing mental health recovery through her own experience and inspiring hope in the NHS and beyond.

Fundraiser of the Year - Victoria Eames, founder of the Kind Hearts Give Back Ball and three-time cancer survivor.

Company Diversity Team of the Year - Leeds Pride - the team that brings one of the biggest one-day festivals to Leeds. Leeds Pride is a celebration of pride and brings an estimated £3.8million to the city, over 70,000 visitors and 167 organisations together annually.

Positive Role Model of the Year - DK Green, who has dedicated his life to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, and Kirsty Elton, author and champion for people working with disabilities.

Diverse Company of the Year - Flamingos Coffee House - a welcoming space for the LGBTQ+ community, which has designed an environment that’s accessible and comfortable.

Charity of the Year - Getting Clean CIC - the recovery charity that creates ‘Soap with Hope’.

Volunteer of the Year - John Gibbons, who gives his time to hand out water and supplies to those living on the street in Leeds.

(Left to right) DK Green, Positive Role Model of the Year winner, Matt Jameson, awards host, Becky Measures, BBC Radio Presenter and Rebecca Hopwood Founder of Youbee Media - Pride in Diversity Awards marketing partner.

Co-Founder Matt Jamesonshared: “We are overwhelmed by the success of our first year running the awards and seeing the impact this has had on everyone who attended and the community we are helping to create. We are so grateful to Youbee Media and all our amazing event partners, who helped make our vision a reality.

