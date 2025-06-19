58% of the UK public distrust AI: How marketers are maintaining a human touch in branding

The marketing landscape has entered challenging new territory since the emergence of generative AI, and UK industry professionals and consumers alike have been struggling to keep up with technological changes.

According to a recent study by KPMG and the University of Melbourne, 58% of the United Kingdom distrust artificial intelligence, while 78% are concerned about the negative outcomes the technology could have.

Given that an estimated 75% of UK businesses are using AI in marketing, a percentage that makes the nation one of Europe’s leading adopters of the technology, we’re seeing more professionals within the industry struggle with unprecedented challenges in maintaining authenticity.

The rise of ChatGPT and other generative AI tools has empowered more businesses to create marketing materials based on simple text prompts, but this technological boom has posed plenty of problems within the industry’s landscape.

As many as 30% of marketers in the United Kingdom have claimed that their company struggles to balance the use of artificial intelligence and human creativity in major campaigns, which remains a growing issue as more brands attempt to tighten budgets.

For businesses in the United Kingdom, maintaining that all-important human element in marketing is a growing challenge now that consumers are wary of AI content. But emerging use cases show that it’s possible for the technology to maintain a level of brand authenticity.

Balancing AI and Authenticity

While the UK public is right to be wary of impersonal generative AI content, embracing artificial intelligence doesn’t have to involve foregoing that all-important human touch for businesses.

Instead, AI can leverage powerful insights through data analysis and predictive analytics. This can empower more marketers to leverage insights to inform their creative strategies in a way that engages customers and aligns with their brand’s values.

This can enhance the creativity of marketers rather than replace it. Artificial intelligence can also help marketers to maintain a level of authenticity while using it to create more impactful content.

There are already use cases that show this in action. Coca-Cola, for instance, uses AI to analyse customer data, anticipate trends, and automatically display hyper-personalised adverts to customers based on their behaviour.

Artificial intelligence has the ability to unlock masses of unstructured data surrounding purchasing habits, social media usage, and wider cultural trends to shape campaigns that appeal to the right audience at the right time. This helps Coca-Cola to reach its target demographics with tailored messages that remain linked to the brand’s core values.

Upholding Brand Values

Another essential consideration for UK companies struggling to balance artificial intelligence and human creativity involves supporting brand values.

Generative AI can cause more firms to lose track of their brand voice as marketers rely too heavily on automated content. However, there are a growing number of tools available that specialise in aligning brands with their values and vision.

Platforms like EOS’s Vision/Traction Organizer are helping small to medium enterprises to not only incorporate AI into their marketing but also align automated tools with their values in a frictionless way, which can help to keep interactions feeling on-brand for consumers.

This can not only help UK companies to better understand how to unite AI and their in-house creativity but will also allow consumers who distrust artificial intelligence to feel more comfortable with a recognisable and consistent line of messaging from the business.

Maintaining the Human Touch

Considering that the generative AI market is expected to reach 1.3 trillion by 2032, the best way for UK businesses to incorporate artificial intelligence into their marketing strategy while catering to wary customers is to build a strategy to retain the human touch in their operations.

This calls for a unified approach that combines the qualities of AI in data analysis and pattern recognition while retaining a sense of human empathy and understanding for more impactful messages that appeal on a personal level.

One way of introducing this is to focus on the efficiency of artificial intelligence while ensuring that a fair level of human insight can be added to the mix for the creation of campaigns.

Data shows that consumers have long been distrustful of brand advertising, and the emergence of AI will only add to the sense of superficiality of messaging that isn’t deemed personal enough. With this in mind, it’s worth shaping insights and predictive analytics into more humanistic campaigns that can appeal to the emotions of customers and create a stronger sense of value among brands.

Mastering AI Integration

Integrating AI into marketing can be a challenge when industry professionals are unsure of how best to utilise the technology. But using the efficiency of artificial intelligence to align messaging with customer values helps to support human creativity, rather than replace it.

AI should be relied upon to perform in high-impact, data-heavy areas, which can help brands to better understand who their customers are and how to reach different demographics in an engaging way.