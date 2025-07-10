A gift of kindness from a life of service

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is celebrating the life and legacy of Les Jackson, a remarkable man whose final act of generosity will help to support children and families across the region.

Born and raised in Sheffield, Les lived a life defined by courage, compassion, and community. A rear-gunner in the RAF during World War II, Les flew in Lancaster Bombers and played a vital role in the D-Day landings. After the war, he returned to Sheffield, retrained as an electrician, and married Mabel, his beloved wife of more than 60 years.

Les passed away in January 2024, just shy of his 100th birthday - a milestone he had long hoped to reach. Yet his legacy continues to shine brightly. In his will, Les chose to support ten charities close to his heart, including Bluebell Wood, with a generous gift of almost £25,000.

His niece, Christine Cronshaw, recently visited the hospice to present the donation on his behalf. She said: “My Uncle Les always cared deeply for others and his gift to Bluebell Wood is a testament to his lifelong commitment to helping people. It brings our family comfort to know that his legacy will continue to support such a wonderful cause, helping families when they need it most.”

Christine and Kelly at Bluebell Wood

Since opening in 2008, gifts in wills have played a vital role in funding Bluebell Wood’s specialist palliative care services. In fact, one in five families supported by the hospice are funded through the kindness of individuals like Les.

Kelly Gerrard, individual giving manager at Bluebell Wood, said: “We are so incredibly grateful to Les and his family for their support. Every legacy gift, whether big or small, plays a vital role in allowing us to be there for families now and in the future.

“Les’ legacy will live on, not just in the memory of his courage and service, but in the ongoing support and care provided to those who need it most. His story is one of service, love, and generosity - and we are honoured to be a part of that legacy.

“With demand and costs for services rising each year, gifts in wills to Bluebell Wood are vital and ensures we are always there for children and families that need us.”