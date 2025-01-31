Accessibility improvements will help more people to enjoy popular East Yorkshire wetland nature reserve

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust is improving access to one of the wettest and wildest parts of North Cave Wetlands reserve near Hull this winter, giving more visitors the chance to experience one of the region’s most wildlife-rich sites.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A new stone path from Turret Hide to the northwest corner of the reedbed lake will be created, and a new drainage system will be installed to prevent the path from flooding in future. Nearly a kilometre of new path will be fully accessible for visitors who use mobility aids, and will significantly improve access over an area which gets wet and very muddy over the winter months. The work is estimated to take up to six weeks to complete, depending on weather.

North Cave Wetlands is one of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s most popular nature reserves. A constantly-evolving wetland that is gradually expanding as more of it is reclaimed for nature as quarrying finishes. It is brimming with wildlife year-round including barn owls, bitterns, curlews and kingfishers. The reserve is home for up to 2% of the national breeding population of avocets, one of Yorkshire’s biggest sand martin colonies and up to 2,000 pairs of black-headed gulls, a nationally significant number.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The reserve is already one of Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s most accessible nature reserves, with a network of surfaced paths suitable for mobility aids. All but one of the bird hides are accessible, as well as a viewing screen, and there are disabled-access parking bays in the car park as well as a wheelchair-accessible composting toilet.

The Dennis Wood Hide at North Cave Wetlands

Tony Martin, Nature Reserves Manager for North Cave Wetlands, said, “We pride ourselves on managing North Cave Wetlands in a way that makes it a haven for wildlife and people to enjoy, whatever their ability. As the reserve expands, wildlife increases too, which draws more people to this beautiful place. The work means part of the reserve will look a little unsightly for a while and wellies and walking boots are also recommended in winter. We ask visitors to please follow path diversions while we complete the work.”