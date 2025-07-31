Aireborough Charity Leading the Way for Older People: AVSED Seeks New Trustees to Help Shape the Future

For over 30 years, AVSED has been a lifeline for older people across Yeadon, Rawdon, Guiseley and beyond. What began as a small, volunteer led initiative has grown into a vibrant, award-winning charity, offering friendship, practical support, social opportunities, and accessible transport to hundreds of local older people every year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At its heart, AVSED has a clear mission: to reduce loneliness and social isolation among people aged 60 and over. From lively group sessions and hot lunches to relaxing day trips, craft activities, and a simple cuppa and chat, AVSED creates warm, welcoming spaces where older people feel valued, heard, and connected.

“AVSED isn’t just a service, it’s a community,” says one long-standing member. “It’s given me back my confidence, my independence, and so many new friends.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent years have seen AVSED expand its reach and ambition. A landmark moment came when the charity took over management of Greenacre Hall in Rawdon, an important community space that AVSED is transforming into a dynamic, inclusive hub for its members and the wider public.

Greenacre Hall

Behind this success is a committed team of Volunteer Trustees who help steer AVSED’s strategy, growth, and governance. Now, as the charity enters an exciting new phase, it is calling on local people to step forward and join its Board.

Could You Help Shape the Future of AVSED?

AVSED is looking for new Trustees to bring fresh ideas, energy, and expertise, particularly in the areas of:

Property management & construction

HR & people support

Fundraising & income generation

Marketing, communications & event planning

Members enjoying a party earlier this year

Elaine O’Brien, Chair of Trustees, explains:

“As we move forward with ambitious plans to improve Greenacre Hall and develop our services, we’re looking for people who are passionate about their community and keen to get involved. You don’t need to be retired or have trustee experience—just be willing to share your skills and time to help older people in Aireborough thrive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trustees typically meet once a month to help shape the charity’s direction and decision-making. For those who prefer a more flexible option, advisory roles are available too—offering opportunities to support specific projects or lend expertise without formally joining the Board.”

There’s a Role for Everyone

AVSED's board of Trustees lead by Chair Elaine O'Brien

If strategic leadership isn’t your thing but you’d still like to help, AVSED is also welcoming new volunteers. Whether it’s helping in the kitchen, supporting craft or games groups, driving members to appointments, or just sharing a friendly chat, your time — however small — can make a big difference.

AVSED is powered by the passion, kindness, and commitment of local people. Every Trustee, every volunteer, and every supporter plays a part in fighting loneliness and helping older people live with dignity, joy, and connection.

📞 Interested in finding out more? Call 0113 250 1702

Your skills. Your time. Your community.