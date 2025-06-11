Armley care home prepares to celebrate ‘The Big Summer Weekender’ as part of Care Home Open Week 2025

Rievaulx House Care Home, run by HC-One and located in Armley, Leeds, West Yorkshire, is excited to announce its upcoming participation in Care Home Open Week, taking place from Monday 16th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025.

The home will host a series of vibrant events designed to bring together residents, families, colleagues, and the local community in celebrating the joy of summer and the rich memories it evokes.

The highlight of the week will be the Care Home Open Weekend from Friday 20th June to Sunday 22nd June 2025, featuring a variety of fun-filled activities and entertainment. Rievaulx House aims to showcase its warm community spirit, excellent facilities, and engaging activities through an exciting line up of events.

Highlights of the week will include:

Tuesday, 17th June: Residents will enjoy a lively performance from David Dee Ukulele, singing along to golden oldies. The afternoon will also feature Katie from Leeds United, leading residents in fun and energising exercises.

Wednesday, 18th June: Maria King, HC-One’s Regional Admissions Coordinator, will visit to promote the recently refurbished rooms on the Orchid Community. The day will be complemented by an Elvis tribute act, bubbles, and delicious nibbles. Residents will also have the opportunity to partake in summer-themed crafts.

Thursday, 19th June: Residents will dress up for the occasion and have their summer portraits taken, capturing the joyful spirit of the season.

Friday, 20th June: The home will host a big beach-themed day with live music from Trevor Woodhead and a human fruit machine, offering residents and visitors a fun and nostalgic experience.

Throughout the week, Rievaulx House will be adorned with summer-themed decorations, creating a perfect setting for community gathering and celebration. The event aims to strengthen bonds between the home and its neighbours, showcasing the vibrant life within Rievaulx House and highlighting the diverse activities, supportive environment, and opportunities for community involvement.

Visitors will also have the chance to learn more about careers in care, volunteer opportunities, and the range of services offered at Rievaulx House.

Samantha Foster, Home Manager at HC-One’s Rievaulx House Care Home, commented: “Care Home Open Week is a wonderful opportunity to bring our community together and showcase the vibrant, caring environment we provide. We’re excited to welcome visitors, share our activities, and celebrate the summer season with everyone. It’s a fantastic chance to create lasting memories and highlight the rewarding work we do every day here at Rievaulx House.”

For enquiries about Rievaulx House or to arrange a visit during Care Home Open Week, please call 0113 220 5000 or email [email protected]