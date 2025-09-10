Ashberry Homes wants locals to aim for the skies in Brough

One of the homebuilders currently transforming the former site of the Brough Aerodrome is appealing for locals with a flair for flight to head to its Blenheim Avenue development on September 27.

Ashberry Homes, which is currently building 166 homes in Brough, is inviting locals to come along with their very best paper planes to see who can fly their creations the furthest, the highest and the most accurately.

The event will take place from 12pm until 3pm on Saturday September 27 and competitors will be asked to put their plane (or planes) through three challenges – distance, height and accuracy. The best performer across all three categories will be crowned Ashberry’s Aeronautic Ace and win a glider session at Rufforth Airfield, near York.

Melanie Smith, Asberry Homes’ Yorkshire sales director, said: “For many years planes took off and landed daily from the Brough Aerodrome and we want to get locals, and maybe paper plane enthusiasts from further afield, looking back up to the skies above it to celebrate the heritage of this aeronautically important location.”

Getting ready for take-off – paper planes of all shapes, sizes and levels of flyability

And to give everyone a fair footing, the homebuilder has carried out some extensive paper plane research and created its own list of top tips.

Ashberry Homes’ top tips to build the perfect paper plane

Start with good quality, smooth paper

Make sure you have a ruler to hand, it will help you make the sharpest of folds

Experiment with wing size and shape

Larger wings provide more lift but can increase drag

Smaller wings are better for speed and accuracy

Make sure your aeroplane is straight and symmetrical

If your aeroplane is not flying straight, try bending the back edges of the wings up or down and look at the effect that has on its trajectory

You can use a paperclip to help balance your plane’s mass better

Practice your throwing technique to find the best launch angle and force for your design to achieve the best flight

“When you start researching paper planes, it’s astonishing just how much interest there is in them,” continued Melanie. “There’s a series of paper plane Guiness world records; books have been written about them; Red Bull held a world paper plane championship – with competitors coming from all over the world to challenge for the crown; and, in one astonishing case; chipped paper planes made by the Paper Plane Professor, Andy Chipling, were dropped from the edge of space above Germany, with one getting caught in the Gulf Stream and landing in Canada!”

“We’re not expecting records to be broken or Canada to be reached (although one landing in the Humber Estuary would be exciting), but we do hope people will flock to site and enjoy an afternoon of paper plane fun and flight.”

To enter, Ashberry Homes is asking would-be plane makers to express their interest by emailing [email protected]. Alternatively, they can just arrive, plane or plans for a plane in hand on the day – Ashberry will be supplying paper, rulers and paper clips for any planes built on the day.

The paper plane day coincides with the opening of a brand-new show home on Ashberry Homes’ Trident Way development. Part of the £200million Brough South project, Trident Way is aimed at appealing to a wide cross section of buyers – from first timers to downsizers; growing families to empty nest couples. It features a mix of two-, three-, four- and five- bedroom detached and semi-detached homes; all of which feature EV chargers and solar panels and come with either designated parking, driveways or garages.

Prices at the development range from £234,995 for a thee-bedroom semi detached up to £399,995 for a four-bedroom detached home.

“Trident Way’s proving extremely popular with both buyers from all over the region and we hope that a few of the paper planers take the time to have a look around and see for themselves what life would be like in an Ashberry Homes,” concluded Melanie.

