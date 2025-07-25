Bluebell Wood’s Dragon Boat race makes waves with record-breaking amount raised

Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice is celebrating after its recent Dragon Boat Race raised a record-breaking £35,000 plus Gift Aid for the charity, to help support children and families across the region.

Held at Manvers Lakes in Rotherham on Saturday 12 July, the event saw 19 teams from the local community go head-to-head, including Bluebell Wood’s own Care Team who took part dressed as Disney characters, paddling across the water in a thrilling series of races.

Each boat, powered by up to 18 paddlers and led by a drummer keeping rhythm, competed in timed heats before the three fastest teams battled it out in a dramatic finale.

Funds raised from the event – which is now in its eighth year - will go directly towards supporting the £6.7m a year Bluebell Wood needs to continue its vital work, offering end-of-life care, post-death support, respite care and sibling support to children, babies, young people and their families across the region.

Heidi Hawkins, chief executive at Bluebell Wood, said: “The annual Dragon Boat race is a truly special event in our calendar and this year, we’ve been completely blown away by the generosity and enthusiasm of everyone involved, raising this record-breaking amount.

“The monies raised will play a huge part in supporting our work, being there for families at the toughest of times, when they need us most. Thank you to everyone who has made this happen.”

The event was proudly sponsored by E.ON as part of its commitment to supporting the communities around its Blackburn Meadows biomass plant in Sheffield and its ongoing support for Bluebell Wood. The company also entered its own team into the race – the E.ON Rowers.

Vijay Tank, chief commercial officer, E.ON Infrastructure Solutions, said: “It was an honour to come along and take part in this year’s Dragon Boat Race, along with colleagues from across our business and the wider community.

“Thank you and well done to everyone who supported this year’s event, including our very own E.ON Rowers, for participating, putting in the effort, and showing just how much we all appreciate and support what the team at Bluebell Wood does to help local families every single day.”

Jess Dhariwal, plant manager at Blackburn Meadows biomass energy plant, added: “Once again, the Dragon Boat Race in support of Bluebell Wood has been a tremendous success, not only bringing people together for a fun-packed day but also raising vital funds for a charity that is at the very heart of the local community.

“Bluebell Wood is a charity that is doing incredible work for families across the region, and we couldn’t be prouder to support this event as part of our ongoing support for the communities around our Blackburn Meadows site.”

This year’s fundraising total was also boosted by a series of pre-event initiatives, including a team raffle with prizes such as festival tickets, a Ninja CREAMi, and holiday vouchers.