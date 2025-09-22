Bouncy castles, music, and more: Community spirit shines at Handley House Autumn Fayre
Residents, families, and neighbours enjoyed a lively afternoon filled with entertainment and activities. The event featured live music from singer Karen Clegg, a bustling raffle and tombola, bouncy castle, face painting, “Guess the Teddy’s Name” competition, and a variety of stalls and vendors. The Autumn Fayre created the perfect setting for friends old and new to come together and celebrate the season.
The Autumn Fayre followed a summer of fun at Handley House, where residents took part in garden gatherings, outdoor games, and creative workshops. The event marked a joyful transition into autumn, with residents and the community looking forward to more seasonal celebrations, including the upcoming Harvest Festival.
Handley House is part of HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider, with over 280 homes nationwide. The home is proud to offer a kind and welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful activities, companionship, and community spirit every day.
SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home, said:
“Our Autumn Fayre was a wonderful occasion to bring everyone together. It wasn’t just about the activities and entertainment – it was about creating special moments of connection and celebrating the caring spirit of our community as we step into the colder months.”