Bouncy castles, music, and more: Community spirit shines at Handley House Autumn Fayre

By Emma Hird
Contributor
Published 22nd Sep 2025, 10:43 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2025, 16:40 BST
HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayre stallplaceholder image
HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayre stall
HC-One’s Handley House Care Home in Clifton, York, brought joy, laughter, and togetherness to the community with its Autumn Fayre.

Residents, families, and neighbours enjoyed a lively afternoon filled with entertainment and activities. The event featured live music from singer Karen Clegg, a bustling raffle and tombola, bouncy castle, face painting, “Guess the Teddy’s Name” competition, and a variety of stalls and vendors. The Autumn Fayre created the perfect setting for friends old and new to come together and celebrate the season.

The Autumn Fayre followed a summer of fun at Handley House, where residents took part in garden gatherings, outdoor games, and creative workshops. The event marked a joyful transition into autumn, with residents and the community looking forward to more seasonal celebrations, including the upcoming Harvest Festival.

Handley House is part of HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider, with over 280 homes nationwide. The home is proud to offer a kind and welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful activities, companionship, and community spirit every day.

Colleague having their face painted at HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayreplaceholder image
Colleague having their face painted at HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayre

For those considering care, Handley House is currently offering an exclusive promotion: four weeks for the price of three for new residents who join before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Handley House - Care Home in York, North Yorkshire | HC One to discover more about life at Handley House and the vibrant community spirit residents enjoy every day.

SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home, said:

“Our Autumn Fayre was a wonderful occasion to bring everyone together. It wasn’t just about the activities and entertainment – it was about creating special moments of connection and celebrating the caring spirit of our community as we step into the colder months.”

