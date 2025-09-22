Bouncy castles, music, and more: Community spirit shines at Handley House Autumn Fayre

HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayre stall

HC-One’s Handley House Care Home in Clifton, York, brought joy, laughter, and togetherness to the community with its Autumn Fayre.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Residents, families, and neighbours enjoyed a lively afternoon filled with entertainment and activities. The event featured live music from singer Karen Clegg, a bustling raffle and tombola, bouncy castle, face painting, “Guess the Teddy’s Name” competition, and a variety of stalls and vendors. The Autumn Fayre created the perfect setting for friends old and new to come together and celebrate the season.

The Autumn Fayre followed a summer of fun at Handley House, where residents took part in garden gatherings, outdoor games, and creative workshops. The event marked a joyful transition into autumn, with residents and the community looking forward to more seasonal celebrations, including the upcoming Harvest Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Handley House is part of HC-One, the UK’s largest care home provider, with over 280 homes nationwide. The home is proud to offer a kind and welcoming environment where residents enjoy meaningful activities, companionship, and community spirit every day.

Colleague having their face painted at HC-One's Handley House Care Home’s Autumn Fayre

For those considering care, Handley House is currently offering an exclusive promotion: four weeks for the price of three for new residents who join before 30th November 2025.

Embrace the warmth of a kind community this Autumn, visit Handley House - Care Home in York, North Yorkshire | HC One to discover more about life at Handley House and the vibrant community spirit residents enjoy every day.

SarahJane Ward, Home Manager at HC-One’s Handley House Care Home, said:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad