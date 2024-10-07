Bradford City gift card launches new design and collaboration with Bradford2025

Bradford BID is proud to announce the launch of the new look Bradford City Centre Gift Card, marking an exciting milestone as it celebrates reaching £150,000 in gift card sales. In addition to the new design, the Bradford Gift Card will soon be available for purchase through the Bradford 2025 ticket + info point, following a new collaboration that aligns with the city’s preparations for its year as the UK City of Culture.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This new partnership makes it even easier for people to support Bradford’s local businesses by purchasing the gift card at the same place they can find out more about Bradford 2025. The card continues to be a convenient and versatile way to shop local, with the added benefit of tying into the momentum leading up to Bradford's year in the spotlight.

The new Bradford Gift Card design reflects the vibrancy of the city, featuring artwork that celebrates the iconic wool exchange and the new BID logo launched following the successful second term ballot. This visual refresh comes at a momentous time, as the card surpasses £150,000 in sales since its launch—an indicator of the growing popularity of shopping local and supporting the city’s economy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We’re thrilled to be unveiling this new design and celebrating such a significant sales milestone," said Nikki Chadburn, Bradford BID’s Business Communications Manager. "The Bradford Gift Card has become a key tool in encouraging people to shop locally and invest in their community. With the new card available from Bradford 2025, we’re excited about reaching an even wider audience."

L-R Hannah McKenna, Ticketing & Sales Manager at Bradford 2025, Nikki Chadburn, Bradford BID Busines

The Bradford Gift Card can be used at a wide range of participating businesses, including retail shops, restaurants, cultural venues, and entertainment spots. By purchasing the card, consumers are directly contributing to the growth and sustainability of local businesses in the city.

The new collaboration with Bradford 2025 brings additional visibility to the card, offering visitors and residents the chance to support local businesses as they purchase tickets to the array of cultural events planned for Bradford’s year as the UK City of Culture.

Hannah McKenna, Ticketing & Sales Manager at Bradford 2025 said "Bradford 2025 is a celebration of Bradford city and district, and what better way to do this than supporting our local businesses. The UK City of Culture is expected to attract over 15 million people, and to be creating further opportunities for spending in the local economy is something we’re proud to be a part of.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The pre-paid Mastercard is available to purchase from £10-£500, making it the perfect gift for any occasion, allowing recipients to explore and enjoy the wide array of businesses Bradford has to offer.