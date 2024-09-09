Camera retailer Jessops opens first Discovery Store in York

Camera retailer Jessops has opened its first Discovery Store in GoOutdoors York - Europe’s largest outdoor adventure centre

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Camera retailer Jessops has opened its first Discovery Store in GoOutdoors York - Europe’s largest outdoor adventure centre.

This state-of-the-art discovery store allows customers to immerse themselves in Jessops’ range of specialist products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The range of equipment on offer includes everything from binoculars and telescopes to landscape lenses, as well as high-end mirrorless cameras and GoPro.

Jessops Discovery Store front

One-to-one training sessions are also offered to customers who want personalised product tutorials.

Inside the store, customers can also experiment with the latest photo printing services, with dedicated staff on hand to provide friendly and expert advice.

Stephen Ridsdale, Store Manager at Jessops York, said: “My team and I are thrilled to announce the opening of the very first Jessops Discovery Store store here in GoOutdoors York. From avid photography enthusiasts to budding beginners, we are so excited to welcome you all through our doors,

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Plus, we want to encourage customers to bring their favourite photos from their cameras and phones to life by printing them in our store. We can produce everything from a 6x4 print to a stunning piece of personalised wall art for your home,

“Want to have a go on a specialist bit of equipment? Or maybe get some advice on your current photography equipment?