Camera retailer Jessops opens first Discovery Store in York
Camera retailer Jessops has opened its first Discovery Store in GoOutdoors York - Europe’s largest outdoor adventure centre.
This state-of-the-art discovery store allows customers to immerse themselves in Jessops’ range of specialist products.
The range of equipment on offer includes everything from binoculars and telescopes to landscape lenses, as well as high-end mirrorless cameras and GoPro.
One-to-one training sessions are also offered to customers who want personalised product tutorials.
Inside the store, customers can also experiment with the latest photo printing services, with dedicated staff on hand to provide friendly and expert advice.
Stephen Ridsdale, Store Manager at Jessops York, said: “My team and I are thrilled to announce the opening of the very first Jessops Discovery Store store here in GoOutdoors York. From avid photography enthusiasts to budding beginners, we are so excited to welcome you all through our doors,
“Plus, we want to encourage customers to bring their favourite photos from their cameras and phones to life by printing them in our store. We can produce everything from a 6x4 print to a stunning piece of personalised wall art for your home,
“Want to have a go on a specialist bit of equipment? Or maybe get some advice on your current photography equipment?
“Pop in and our friendly photographic experts can answer any questions you may have.”
