Chancellor of the Exchequer and local Mp Rachel Reeves visit Sue Ryder's new Bramley store

National end-of-life care and bereavement charity, Sue Ryder was delighted to welcome Chancellor of the Exchequer and MP for Leeds West and Pudsey, Rachel Reeves, to officially visit its newly opened shop at Bramley Shopping Centre.

The celebratory visit marked a significant moment for the shop, which opened its doors to the public earlier this month, aiming to raise vital funds to provide palliative and end-of-life care to people in their own homes and the charity’s hospices, as well as funding its free bereavement support.

While being given a tour of the premises and being introduced to the shop’s team, the Chancellor also spoke to some volunteers, who have generously decided to donate their time, skills, and knowledge to directly help fund the care and support the charity provides to those with a terminal illness and to people who are bereaved.

She also met Sue Ryder’s Regional Retail Manager, Debbie Thomas, who outlined the valuable role the shop will play in the local community, and how offering shoppers' affordable options and pre-loved items can help ensure everyone experiencing grief or dealing with a terminal illness can access the care and support they need.

Debbie also explained how Sue Ryder’s palliative and end-of-life care services in the region cost over £5 million to run annually and how the charity could not provide dignity, comfort and expert care to people in their own homes and at Wheatfields Hospice, without the vital fundraising support of its shops.

Commenting on her visit to the Sue Ryder Bramley shop, Rachel Reeves MP said: "It was excellent to visit the new Sue Ryder shop and meet their dedicated team. It is clear that the shop is going to be a lovely addition to Bramley."

Also commenting on the Chancellor’s visit, Sue Ryder’s Regional Retail Manager, Debbie Thomas said; “I cannot express how grateful I am to the Chancellor for making the effort to visit our newly opened shop and hear about the positive impact we have on the local community. Our shop doesn’t only enable the re-use of pre-loved items, which benefit the environment, it also provides significant volunteering opportunities, which often lead to employment, all the while helping Sue Ryder ensure that no one faces dying or grief alone.

“The opening of the Bramley shop is an exciting new retail development for Sue Ryder and alongside Wheatfields Hospice, highlights its commitment as an integral part of the district. We look forward to welcoming more new customers over the coming weeks and months and hope that any local people considering volunteering will get in touch and help us make a real difference.”