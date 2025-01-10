Community groups encouraged to apply for their share of £60,000

Community groups in Thornton, Allerton, and the Bradford City ward are being encouraged to apply for their share of £60,000 through the next wave of ‘Funding In-Communities’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Community groups in Thornton, Allerton, and the Bradford City ward are being encouraged to apply for their share of £60,000 through the next wave of ‘Funding In-Communities’.

This is the third round of funding for the initiative, which is being organised by housing provider Incommunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eligible projects could include food banks, children’s playgroups, social clubs, art classes - any group that is well-used by people living in homes provided by Incommunities.

Kayle McCoy, Project Manager of United Art Project.

Groups that wish to apply should visit www.incommunities.co.uk/community-fund-application. The closing date for applications is 6pm on Sunday, 19th January 2025.

The advice to Incommunities’ customers is to make sure your local community activity submit an application.

Hainworth Wood Community Centre was one of the winners from the first round of funding in Bingley and Keighley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Robinson, Hainworth Wood Community Centre Manager, said: “We’re extremely grateful for the support which Incommunities has given to the centre in 2024. Without these grants, the activities we provide to our young people in the school holidays would not be possible. Having welcomed hundreds of children through our doors and seeing them develop and grow is extremely rewarding and has only been made possible with this support.”

Susan Godbold (l) and Mark Beach (r), Incommunities, with Kayle McCoy, United Art Project.

Lauren Barry from Holme Wood Library: Community Crafts and Storytime Project, a winner from the Bradford South round of funding, said: “We are delighted to have received this funding. It is going to enable us to provide activities and develop Holme Wood Community Library further for all children and their families to benefit from. Thank you to Incommunities.”

Another winner from the Bradford South funding was the United Art Project. Kayle McCoy, Project Manager for the United Art Project, said: “We’re delighted to receive this award from Incommunities that will see artists in Holme Wood and Bierley unite through arts and creativity.

“We have been wanting to deliver a project that is new, experimental and quirky for the local people: something that ignites or re-kindles a passion; something that offers a space to play and use the imagination; something that encourages a person to step out of their comfort zone, meet new people, go to new places and ultimately try something out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This award gives us the starting point to create and facilitate a long-standing creative community made for the BD4 people - by the BD4 people.”

Susan Godbold, Head of Customer Voice at Incommunities, said: “We’re delighted to announce that applications are open for this round of Funding In-Communities.

“There are so many great community-based groups out there doing fantastic work to support our customers. We’re pleased to help them continue their inspirational efforts.

“So far, we have awarded £25,000 through the first two rounds of Funding In-Communities. We can’t wait to meet more of these amazing groups from Thornton, Allerton, and the Bradford City Ward.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s beneficiaries are being chosen by an independent panel made up of Incommunities customers, colleagues, and board members.

The winners from this round of funding will be announced at a celebratory evening at Bradford City Football Club on Wednesday 29th January at 5.30pm – everyone is welcome to attend.