Cultural Awareness Day 2024: celebrating the diversity of NHS Staff

By Amanda Lawson
Contributor
Published 10th Sep 2024, 11:18 BST
Staff from York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust embraced the Olympic spirit by hosting a vibrant Cultural Awareness Day on Saturday.

The ‘Olympics on the Beach’ event, held at Scarborough’s North Bay Beach, was held to celebrate the Trust’s diverse international workforce.

Now in its third year, this eagerly anticipated event was packed with a wide range of activities, from sports competitions to family-friendly entertainment. It was a day designed not only for fun but also for learning, as staff, volunteers, visitors, and children of all ages engaged with and learned from each other’s cultures.

The driving force behind Cultural Awareness Day is a group of dedicated nurses who, in their own time, organise the event with the aim of helping the Trust’s international staff members thrive. The day serves as an opportunity to build team spirit and forge meaningful work relationships that enhance the overall workplace environment leading to better patient care.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff at the ‘Olympics on the Beach’York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff at the ‘Olympics on the Beach’
York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust staff at the 'Olympics on the Beach'

Liz Alinaitwe, a Pastoral Quality Care Nurse, and one of the event’s main organisers, shared her thoughts on the importance of the day.

She said: "Our strength lies in our desire to understand one another, allowing us to unite as one team, ultimately benefiting and improving patient care. We are stronger together."

Liz’s dedication to fostering a sense of unity and inclusion within the Trust was recognised when she won the Chief Executive’s Award at the Trust’s 2023 Celebration of Achievement ceremony. Her passion for the Cultural Awareness Day, which she co-founded and has coordinated since its inception, has been instrumental in its success.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, expressed his gratitude to all who attended and contributed to the event’s success.

He said: "Cultural Awareness Day is a fantastic opportunity for staff across the Trust to come together. I am incredibly grateful to Liz and her colleagues for their efforts in making this event a highlight of our calendar each year. The event unites our staff and helps establish vital friendships. It is a testament to the power of diversity and the importance of fostering an inclusive environment where everyone’s culture is celebrated and valued.”

