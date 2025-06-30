Cyclists complete 1,100-mile charity challenge in seven days, raising over £54,000

Team led by Martin Mansell, CEO of Enjoy Travel, completes gruelling 1,100-mile ride in under seven days Route included Europe’s highest paved road at 8,907ft £54,000 raised for Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters Cyclists beat electric vehicle team that travelled through 21 countries to the finish

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A team of cyclists led by Martin Mansell, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com, have completed an epic 1,100-mile journey from Leeds to Nice in under seven days, raising more than £54,000 for Alzheimer’s Society and Candlelighters.

The Yorkshire Beast team, which included world record-breaking endurance veteran Andy North, began the ride on Tuesday 17th June from the runway at Leeds Bradford Airport. Over the course of seven intense days, they crossed Dover, cycled through France, and tackled an ascent of La Col de la Bonette – the highest paved road in Europe at 8,907ft altitude – before descending into Nice through the night, finishing at CAP 3000 near Nice Côte d’Azur Airport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The challenge was personal for both lead riders, with Martin’s father living with Alzheimer’s and Andy recently losing his father-in-law to the disease.

The Yorkshire Beast team on the final stretch

“This was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” said Martin, CEO of EnjoyTravel.com. “Cycling through the night over the Alps, in freezing temperatures and the pitch black for the very last climb was brutal – but it was still the most incredible experience, and I couldn’t have done it without the team. We kept going because we were doing this to raise awareness for people who face far tougher challengers every single day, and I was also doing it in honour of my father.”

The team were challenging an electric vehicle, driven by Martin’s business partner Steve Dennis. The EV route covered 3,300 miles through 21 countries, with “I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!” runner-up Owen Warner, and “Hollyoaks” actor Billy Price joining for the final stretch, arriving just after the riders.

The Yorkshire Beast Unleashed challenge builds on the success of Martin and Andy’s 2024 challenge – a 450-mile bike ride around the perimeter of Yorkshire which raised over £16,000 for Alzheimer’s Society. With more than £54,000 raised this time, plans are already underway for an even bigger Yorkshire Beast event in 2026.

How to Support