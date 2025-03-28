David Wilson Homes hosts First Time Buyers Event in Driffield

David Wilson Homes Yorkshire East is inviting Driffield’s first time buyers to an exclusive event at its Porters Way development. The event will showcase a range of available homes, including its bungalow offering which is becoming an increasingly popular choice for those stepping onto the property ladder.

The First Time Buyers event will take place on Saturday 29th March from 10am to 5:30pm at Porters Way, with its two-bedroom Burleigh bungalow housetype available to view. Attendees will have the opportunity to receive expert advice on the home-buying process and financial assistance options available to them. Representatives from the New Homes Mortgage Helpline will also be on hand to provide guidance on securing a mortgage. Additionally, those who reserve a home on the day will receive a £1,000 voucher to furnish their new home.

Located on Cemetery Lane, Porters Way is an 80-home development featuring a mix of two and three-bedroom properties. Among these are eight energy-efficient bungalows, of which four have already been sold. Priced from £192,000 these two-bedroom Burleigh bungalows come with an upgraded kitchen, flooring throughout, and premium tile trims worth up to £9,750. The modern open-plan layout, filled with natural light, offers a versatile second bedroom that can be used as a guest room or home office. Each bungalow comes with a private garden and a double parking space.

In addition to the bungalows, two-bedroom homes and the popular three-bedroom Archford housetype are also available, offering first time buyers a variety of choices to suit their needs. These properties provide modern living spaces, high energy efficiency and private outdoor areas, catering to a range of lifestyles and budgets.

Porters Way development in Driffield

Sarah Hanna, Sales Manager at David Wilson Homes’ Porters Way development, commented: “We are very excited to be hosting our First Time Buyers Event, especially at a time when we’re seeing such strong interest in bungalows from those looking to step onto the property ladder. Bungalows offer fantastic value for money and the additional benefit of gardens and parking, making them an excellent alternative to apartments.

“With only four bungalows remaining, as well as a range of two and three-bedroom homes available, we encourage anyone considering their first home in Driffield to visit our event or speak to our sales team.”