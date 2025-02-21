Derelict West Yorkshire Petrol Station Reopens After £150k Makeover
Nithu, who bought the site in October 2024, said: “The positive reaction from the local community has been fantastic! They’ve welcomed us with open arms and we’ve been incredibly busy since we opened.
“My team run the day-to-day operation and have been chatting with customers to find out what else they might be looking for that we could add to the site in future. We want to make sure Gulf Flush Filling Station is a real go-to for the community.”
Liversedge residents are making the most of the new amenities since the shop opened. The 24-hour garage and Premier shop is kitted out with a coffee machine and food-to-go section in the shop, four grades of fuel on the forecourt, as well as a launderette.
Situated near Millbridge Primary Academy and Spen Valley High School, along with lots of local businesses, Nithu hopes the once neglected site will become a hub of the community.
Nithu added: “It was hard work and I had to prove myself to them because of the site’s history.
But all my efforts paid off when were we granted the licenses. We’re pleased to be back selling petrol and welcoming Liversedge residents through our doors.”
Nithu partnered with Gulf UK – owned by Certas Energy, the UK’s largest independent distributer of fuel and lubricants – to turn his dream of owning his own petrol station into a reality.
Over the coming months Nithu plans to install EV chargers and a self-service car wash to offer even more amenities to the community.