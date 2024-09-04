Dragons' Den star heading to The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2024

Held on Friday, 6th December at The Queens Hotel in Leeds, the Yorkshires. Business Awards celebrate the incredible achievements of businesses and individuals across the region. This year's event will see Sara Davies join previously announced guest speaker Jono Lancaster and tell her business story: from a university startup to the international business mogul, she is known as today.

Yorkshire Children’s Charity is excited to announce that the incredible Sara Davies MBE will be attending The Yorkshires. Business Awards 2024 as a key speaker!

The annual event celebrates all things excellent in the region’s business sector to raise money for Yorkshire Children’s Charity.

Simply put, Sara Davies’ career so far is a fine example of entrepreneurial excellence.

Dragons' Den star, Sara Davies

At just 21 years old, while still a university student, she founded Crafter's Companion, a company that would grow to become a global leader in the crafting industry.

Crafter's Companion began with a single product idea and has since expanded into a multinational business, trading in over 40 countries and employing hundreds of people.

Sara's innovative spirit and business acumen have made her a household name and a role model for aspiring entrepreneurs worldwide.

Sara has since gone on to appear on TV shows aplenty, and you may recognise her as a Strictly Come Dancing star and investor on BBC's Dragons' Den.

As an advocate for women in business and a mentor, Sara remains committed to fostering innovation and entrepreneurship at all ages, Sara Davies MBE will also be supporting this year’s LEAP Young Entrepreneur Challenge.

