Tasty Plc’s Wildwood and dim t restaurants take a stand to make dining out affordable again with ‘Eat Out to Help Out’- funded by them, not the Government. The reintroduction of EOTHO in April is to coincide with the massive increases in Employers’ National Insurance Contributions (NIC) and the National Minimum Wage (NMW).

In recent years, the food industry has faced an unprecedented series of challenges. From Brexit, which disrupted the primary labour sources and supply chains, to the COVID-19 pandemic that led to widespread closures and the war in Ukraine, which drove up wheat and energy prices. Restaurants across the UK have been under immense pressure.

Costs have skyrocketed. The natural gas prices that fuel restaurant kitchens remain double their pre-2022 levels, while increases in business rates and employer NIC have forced many establishments to make difficult decisions, including reducing staffing levels, working hours , closing early and raising prices. Over 400 pubs closed across England and Wales in 2024 alone and many more restaurants have suffered the same fate.

At the same time, families across the UK are feeling the strain. Dining out has become a luxury that many can no longer afford at the same level or frequency.

During COVID the Government understood the importance of the restaurant industry to local communities and the economy and supported the EOTHO scheme when restaurants faced an existential threat.

This time the Government is not supporting the promotion or the industry, but restaurants are facing a similar threat due to rising costs, increased regulations and falling consumer confidence. The only way to ensure survival and growth is to attract customers back, especially during the early parts of the week.

With most dining out trade being squeezed into the weekend, restaurants need to bring people back throughout the week and our customers should be able to enjoy a good, affordable meal and experience. We have rebooted EOTHO (unfortunately, this time without government support) to save jobs and the restaurants, as well as to allow our guests a treat during the week.

“We know that families are feeling the pinch and dining out just isn’t as affordable as it once was," "That’s why we are stepping up and bringing back EOTHO, entirely funded by us. We are committed to making dining out a more accessible experience for everyone, because we believe that good food should be something that brings people together, not something that feels out of reach and we want to attract the early and mid-week trade back” said Jonny Plant, CEO of Tasty PLC.

Wildwood and dim t restaurants are taking action to counter the doom and gloom and will make dining out more accessible again. Wildwood and dim t are the only restaurants to bring back a self-funded ‘EOTHO.

“With the backdrop of spiralling prices, increased taxes and higher labour costs we needed to take drastic action to turn the tide and grow sales during our quieter times. We decided to relaunch the most successful promotion of all time to bring back customers to the early part of the week and keep people in jobs and give them the hours they need” said Jonny Plant, CEO of Tasty PLC

From 1st until 30th April, Wildwood and dim t restaurants will be offering customers 50% off food and drink, up to £10 per person, every Monday to Wednesday to ensure guests can continue to enjoy great food and a welcoming atmosphere without added financial stress.

EOTHO last time brought people back into restaurants and kickstarted a revival, we hope this reboot will have the same effect.