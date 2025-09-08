'Everyone grieves differently': Volunteer encourages others to support Sue Ryder’s new Grief Kind Space

Retired headteacher Janice Stephenson, 62, is encouraging others to volunteer with Sue Ryder’s Grief Kind Spaces, as a new location prepares to open in Cullingworth this September.

Janice, from Cullingworth, has been volunteering at the Grief Kind Space in Bingley since it launched in late summer 2023.

“I’d spent years going to work and coming home - I didn’t really know people socially,” said Janice. “After I retired, I wanted to give something back. When I heard about the new space opening in Bingley, I asked how I could help.”

The Bingley space, based at the local rugby club, has grown into a welcoming community hub where people can talk about grief in a safe, informal setting.

Janice Stephenson at Cullingworth Village Hall. Photo: Sue Ryder

“It’s a really brave thing to walk through the door for the first time,” said Janice. “Most people come along on their own, and they’re often still quite raw in their grief. But once they’re there, they realise they’re not alone. It’s a space where people can talk freely - about loss, about life, about whatever’s on their mind.”

She says one of the most powerful moments came just before Christmas.

“Everyone was struggling with how they were going to manage the holidays. One person was going away alone, another was spending it with family. It felt really heavy. But when they came back after Christmas, they shared how they got through it. That second Christmas wasn’t such a big thing. It showed how much strength they had - and how much the space helped.”

As a trustee of the village hall where the new Cullingworth space will be based, Janice helped facilitate the partnership with Sue Ryder.

“We were happy to offer the space, and I’m also so grateful for all the other spaces which allow the sessions to take place in. The more places there are, the more options people have.”

Janice understands that the idea of supporting people who are grieving can feel daunting - especially for those who haven’t experienced a significant loss themselves.

“I was really unsure at first,” she said. “I didn’t know how I’d respond if someone opened up about something really raw. I think a lot of people feel that way - worried they’ll say the wrong thing or won’t know what to do.”

But she says the support from Sue Ryder made all the difference.

“The training was brilliant. You’re given clear boundaries and guidance, and you’re never expected to have all the answers. What I’ve learned is that everyone grieves differently - there’s no one-size-fits-all approach. You just listen, and you’re there.”

She also highlights the importance of peer support among volunteers.

“We share experiences, check in with each other, and know who to speak to if something doesn’t feel quite right. You’re never on your own. It’s a really supportive environment, and I always come away feeling proud of what I’ve been part of.”

She hopes others will consider volunteering at the new space in Cullingworth.

“I’m so glad I helped with the Bingley space, as now it’s thriving. It’s a really worthwhile thing to do, and I always come away feeling proud of myself.”

Sue Ryder Grief Kind Space in Cullingworth is opening on Monday 29 September 2025 at Cullingworth Village Hall, 12 Lodge Street, Cullingworth, BD13 5HB – with sessions taking place weekly from 10am to 12pm.