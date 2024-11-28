Fans’ Banners Unveiled at LNER Community Stadium

Three York City fans have seen their designs brought to life at the LNER Community Stadium following a call for inspiration from new South Stand sponsor Persimmon.

The York-based housebuilder has given up some of their advertising space so fans could add some York City colour to the space at the rear of the stand where the more vocal contingent of the City faithful congregate.

The winning designs, creations of supporters Alex Bedingham, James Flintoft, and Steven Legard, will now hang proudly alongside a new banner honouring former player David Longhurst to be unveiled by David’s family at this Saturday’s match against Maidenhead United.

Alex, who was mascot for City’s famous 1993 Play-Off Final triumph said about his design that draws on City’s rich history said “Having enjoyed the highs and lows of following City for the past 35 years, I wanted to offer a design that referenced our colourful history and rich heritage - I feel it important to remember and respect all that has gone before us.”

James Flintoft with his banner

Season ticket holder Steven Legard said, “York City FC represents our beautiful city. Many other supporters and I were born and raised here, and we’re proud to support our local tea. Therefore, it is important to include the Minstermen in the design to pay homage to our landmark.”

James Flintoft added: “As fantastic as the new stadium has been, I felt it was missing some of our identity. Hopefully, the new banners we have created show everybody who visits that this is the home of York City as we push for promotion to the football league.”