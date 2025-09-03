Former nurse launches holistic business with UKSE support

A new independent business rooted in wellbeing and holistic healing is set to open in Thrybergh/Dalton, thanks in part to support from UKSE’s Kickstart Fund.

Jules Cantrell, founder of The Moonhare Emporium, has drawn on more than a decade of experience in the healthcare sector to open her own wellness and gift store.

Specialising in holistic products, handmade items, and spiritual wellbeing, the business has already begun gaining traction online and at regional artisan markets.

A Registered Nurse since 2012, Jules has worked in both clinical and managerial roles across the healthcare sector for over 12 years. Her decision to launch The Moonhare Emporium online in April 2025 stemmed from a desire to offer alternative pathways to wellness and create a calming, inclusive space for healing, both physically and spiritually.

(L-R) Jules Cantrell & Steve Lyon

The business is now preparing to open its first permanent retail premises later this year, marking a key milestone in its growth.

To support the business, Jules applied for the UKSE Kickstart grant, delivered in partnership with Rotherham Investment & Development Office (RiDO) – UKSE provides finance of up to £1.5m to growing companies, as well as providing support for start-ups – which helped fund vehicle signage, business cards, stationery, and expanded stock lines.

Reflecting on the successful start, Jules said: “The idea grew out of my own journey in care and compassion. I’ve always felt called to support people in ways that go beyond traditional medicine.

“This venture allows me to channel that calling into something creative and meaningful.

“The UKSE grant made a real difference as we prepared for the next step. The support I received, especially from Julia at RiDO, was practical and invaluable.”

Steve Lyon, Regional Manager at UKSE, added: “We’re proud to support Jules’ business through our Kickstart fund.

“As we mark 50 years of investing in communities, it’s businesses like The Moonhare Emporium that truly reflect the future we’re helping to create.”

UKSE, which is celebrating its 50th year in 2025, has a long-standing commitment to supporting business growth and community regeneration in former steel areas. With over £115 million invested in UK businesses and more than 83,000 jobs created since 1975, the organisation continues to focus on creating lasting futures for local communities.