Gateley raises almost £5,000 to support Yorkshire-based child bed poverty charity

Professional services group Gateley has raised almost £5,000 for a bed poverty charity from its office in Leeds.

The funds will support the work of Zarach, whose mission is to end child bed poverty and ensure every child in England has a bed of their own. The donation will facilitate the purchase of 32 bed bundles for vulnerable children in the region, including a new bed frame, mattress, duvet, pillow and pyjamas.

The office nominated Zarach as its charity partner for the 2024 financial year and took part in various fundraising activities including a Traitors-themed games night, sporting activities for the Olympics, themed cocktail evening, raffles at Christmas and on a “Gateley Go Walking” event, and much more.

In addition, the team also supported Zarach with approximately a total of 40 volunteering hours, with eight of the team heading down to the charity’s West Yorkshire warehouse to help with the logistics behind the collation of the bundles before they are distributed.

Volunteers from Gateley spend time creating bed bundles at Zarach's warehouse

The Barnardo’s No Crib For A Bed report estimates that almost 900,000 children across the UK do not have their own bed to sleep in.

Each bed can provide up to 8 years’ of good sleep, with 95% of schools reporting that receiving a bed from Zarach led to a positive impact on children’s wellbeing and school performance.

Abi Pawlett, solicitor and Gateley Gives champion, said: “Having a bed to sleep in each night is a luxury that many people grow up with and take for granted, but there are thousands of children and families who face the devastating decision to choose between paying for things such as food instead of a bed.

“It was humbling to have seen first-hand the work that goes into delivering these bundles and hearing the stories of those who will benefit from them. The impact that quality sleep can have on a child’s wellbeing cannot be underestimated and we have been immensely proud to support Zarach and their vital work as they try to break the cycle of child poverty.”

Ellie McGrath, fundraising and support engagement manager at Zarach, added: “Thank you Gateley, for your incredible support and generosity in raising funds to help provide beds for children in need - your kindness is truly life-changing. Gateley’s contribution will help ensure more children have a safe and comfortable place to sleep each night.”