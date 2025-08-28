Get your name in lights: Lumo invites good luck messages for iconic Great North Run 2025

Lumo, the leading Newcastle-based rail operator, is calling for people to send messages of support for runners taking part in the iconic Great North Run.

The operator, part of the fabric of the North East community, is inviting friends and families of those taking part to submit personal messages of encouragement, which will be displayed on eye-catching digital screens along the race route on Sunday September 7.

The initiative, now in its second year, will be a much-needed boost for the thousands of runners tackling the gruelling 13.1-mile journey from Newcastle to South Shields.

This year, for the first time, Lumo will be giving one of the randomly selected runners mentioned on the screens a special VIP experience to celebrate their achievement.

Khalid Amin, Head of Marketing at Lumo, said: “We were thrilled to hear that this initiative spurred on so many runners last year, so it’s a pleasure to make it even bigger and better this year.

“This is going to be a moment that really brings our part of the world together, with friends and family welcomed to share their messages of encouragement for those taking part. As a company that’s proudly based here in Newcastle, we can’t wait to support everyone taking on this brilliant challenge on the big day.”

Bethany Forbister was one of those who was surprised with a special message as she ran the Great North Run last year. She said it really spurred her on: “Taking on the run was no easy challenge, but seeing the message of support in front of me as I made my way through the 13.1 miles gave me the boost I needed.

“I’d definitely encourage everyone to send in their messages this year, it will make a huge difference to those taking part in the Great North Run.”

Lumo is proudly based in Newcastle, serving customers on the East Coast Mainline

Lumo is working alongside North East based outdoor advertising estate owner Smart Outdoor, part of the Smart Media Group, who will be facilitating the screens. Locations where messages will be visible include the Tyne Bridge, Whitemare Pool, and South Shields. The innovative partnership has been shortlisted for the final of the Corporate Engagement Awards this year in the ‘Most Effective One-Off Campaign’ category.

Mark Clancey, Chief Commercial Officer of the Smart Media Group, said: “We’re delighted to once again be working in partnership with the team at Lumo on such a positive initiative. The Great North Run is one of the most iconic events in the world, raising a huge amount for great causes.