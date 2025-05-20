Glowflare Horror Film Festival is a resounding success for filmmakers
With multiple screenings, standout premieres, and a warming atmosphere throughout the event, this year’s edition has proven cinema ad independent filmmaking is very much alive. This year saw more than 25 films screened over a weekend, highlighting a wave of fresh and fearless filmmaking. The closing night awards ceremony was a fitting end to the festivities.
Judging Awards
Best Feature Film: All This Time
Best Short Film: Tears of Sorrow
Best Director: Rob Worsey (All This Time)
Best Screenplay: Lost Angels
Best Actor: Daniel De Bourg (All This Time)
Best Actress: Lyndsey Craine (How To Kill Monsters)
Best Supporting Actor: Stephen Corrall (The Reign of Queen Ginnarra)
Best Supporting Actress: Darcey Brown (All This Time)
Best Cinematography: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra
Best Editing: Lost Angels
Best Score: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra
Best Sound Design: Gretchen
Best Special Effects: How To Kill Monsters
Best Hair & Makeup: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra
Best Creature Design: Firecrow
Best Film Made for £50,000 or Less: The Cellar
Best Film Made for £1,000 or Less: The Shape in the Lake
Best Kill Scene: How to Kill Monsters
Best Gorefest: Disease
Best Villain: Angie Sutcliffe (Karen)
Audience Choice Awards
Best Feature Film: All This Time
Best Short Film: Disease
Most Scariest Film: Disease
Most Entertaining Film: How To Kill Monsters
Submission Open for 2026
We are now officially accepting submissions for the 2026 edition of the Glowflare Horror Film Festival, taking place in 2026. We welcome horror films of all lengths, budgets, and sub-genres, from psychological thrillers and supernatural chillers to creature features and gore-soaked films. Whether you’re an established filmmaker or a fresh new voice, our festival is your stage to terrify, provoke, and inspire. Entry guidelines, eligibility requirements, and submission information are available via our website.
Director Comments
This year’s festival surpassed all our expectations for our first horror festival. The calibre of films, the creativity on display, and the conversations it sparked between the audience and filmmakers, were a testament to the power and importance of horror as a genre. More importantly, the level of filmmaking myself and the team witnessed was outstanding. More than anything, it was the people, the filmmakers, festival team, audiences, and our incredible local community who made it such a special event. A heartfelt thank you goes out to everyone who supported this year’s festival: to those who submitted films, travelled from afar to be with us, or helped behind the scenes, we are endlessly grateful. Your passion and support are the beating heart of this festival, and we can’t wait to welcome you back next year.