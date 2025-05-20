Glowflare Horror Film Festival is a resounding success for filmmakers

The Glowflare Horror Film Festival drew its final curtain this weekend on Sunday evening following an unforgettable celebration of horror cinema that united filmmakers, fans, and creatives from across the UK and beyond.

With multiple screenings, standout premieres, and a warming atmosphere throughout the event, this year’s edition has proven cinema ad independent filmmaking is very much alive. This year saw more than 25 films screened over a weekend, highlighting a wave of fresh and fearless filmmaking. The closing night awards ceremony was a fitting end to the festivities.

Judging Awards

Best Feature Film: All This Time

Disease UK Premiere, pictured is Alex Masciotra-Milstein (Director/Writer) who travelled all the way from Canada to join us here at the festival in Beverley. Alex won, Best Gorefest, Best Short Film (Audience Choice) and Scariest Film (Audience Choice).

Best Short Film: Tears of Sorrow

Best Director: Rob Worsey (All This Time)

Best Screenplay: Lost Angels

Best Actor: Daniel De Bourg (All This Time)

All This Time filmmakers pictured left to right, Tommy Smith (Actor), Kate Worsey (Producer) and Rob Worsey (Director/Writer). The film won 5 awards including Best Feature Film (All This Time), Best Director (Rob Worsey), Best Actor (Daniel De Bourg), Best Supporting Actress (Darcy Brown) and Best Feature Film (Audience Choice).

Best Actress: Lyndsey Craine (How To Kill Monsters)

Best Supporting Actor: Stephen Corrall (The Reign of Queen Ginnarra)

Best Supporting Actress: Darcey Brown (All This Time)

Best Cinematography: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra

Sour Tooth Premiere the filmmakers who travelled from Scotland to join us here at the festival. Pictured left to right, Scott McIntosh (Director/Writer), Manasvi Singh (Acttress) and Cameron McDonald (Editor) of Sour Tooth. Sour tooth received 2 nominations for best editing and best film made for £1,000 or less.

Best Editing: Lost Angels

Best Score: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra

Best Sound Design: Gretchen

Best Special Effects: How To Kill Monsters

Pictured left to right; Rob Worsey (Director/Writer of All This Time), Dean Addison (Director of Gretchen), Daniel Smales (Festival Director), Kate Worsey (Producer of All This Time), Alex Masciotra-Milstein (Director/Writer of Disease)

Best Hair & Makeup: The Reign of Queen Ginnarra

Best Creature Design: Firecrow

Best Film Made for £50,000 or Less: The Cellar

Best Film Made for £1,000 or Less: The Shape in the Lake

Best Kill Scene: How to Kill Monsters

Best Gorefest: Disease

Best Villain: Angie Sutcliffe (Karen)

Audience Choice Awards

Best Feature Film: All This Time

Best Short Film: Disease

Most Scariest Film: Disease

Most Entertaining Film: How To Kill Monsters

Submission Open for 2026

We are now officially accepting submissions for the 2026 edition of the Glowflare Horror Film Festival, taking place in 2026. We welcome horror films of all lengths, budgets, and sub-genres, from psychological thrillers and supernatural chillers to creature features and gore-soaked films. Whether you’re an established filmmaker or a fresh new voice, our festival is your stage to terrify, provoke, and inspire. Entry guidelines, eligibility requirements, and submission information are available via our website.

Director Comments