York-based business h2h has appointed its charity partner for 2025-26, announcing a £10,000 fundraising goal in aid of Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity, which supports families who have a child with a life-threatening or terminal illness.

h2h will host a series of fundraising events over the next 12 months to hit its goal, including sporting challenges, sponsored networking days and employee activities. To mark the start of the partnership, h2h hosted a rainbow day, where team members were invited to wear their brightest clothes to the office.

Susan Binnersley, founder and MD of h2h, first heard of Rainbow Trust almost 30 years ago, when her son was diagnosed with a brain tumour at just three months old. The charity provided the family with respite care, sibling support and bereavement counselling, amongst other valuable services.

h2h announces Rainbow Trust Children’s Charity as charity partner, with £10k fundraising goal

Susan says: “This year would have been my son Daniel’s 30th birthday, so I wanted to do something meaningful in his memory to help more families receive the life-changing support that we did. It felt appropriate to aim high with our fundraising target, but I’m confident that with the support of h2h’s colleagues, customers and wider network we will be able to meet our goal and ensure Rainbow Trust can continue providing its vital services.”

Katherine Burgess, Corporate and Community Fundraising Manager at Rainbow Trust, says: “We are very grateful that h2h have chosen Rainbow Trust as their charity partner for 2025-26. Their fundraising goal of £10,000 will help us fund vital support to families with a seriously ill child. Without any central government funding, Rainbow Trust relies on support from organisations like h2h to ensure that families affected by serious childhood illness get the right support.”

Susan is taking part in Ripon’s Sprint Distance Triathlon in July, with a 750-metre swim, 23.4- km bike ride and 4.4-km run to raise money for the charity, while h2h is also inviting its customers and partners join the fundraising mission and suggest their own ideas on how to meet the ambitious target.

The decision to appoint a charity of the year is part of h2h’s ongoing focus on ESG and follows its recent accreditation from the Good Business Charter and Cyber Essentials schemes. h2h is also embedding its commitment to social responsibility through the donation of surplus office equipment to local schools and community groups, as well as offering pro-bono services to public sector organisations such as the NHS.