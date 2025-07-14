Help celebrate your local hospital heroes

Do you know someone in the NHS who’s gone above and beyond, delivering exceptional care, showing unwavering dedication, or making a difference when it mattered most?

Now is your chance to pay your own tribute by nominating your choice for the ‘Patient Choice’ category in the local NHS Trust Celebration of Achievement Awards 2025.

York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust is appealing to the public to nominate a staff member or team from their local hospitals or community services who has provided an exceptionally caring, supportive, and compassionate service to patients, their families, and their friends.

Simon Morritt, Chief Executive of York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust said: "Every day I hear stories of colleagues across our hospitals and community services going above and beyond to deliver outstanding care. Whether it’s a moment of kindness, exceptional professionalism, or quiet support that made all the difference, these are the things patients remember long after they’ve gone home.

Celebration of Achievement 2024 Patient Choice winner. Pictured L-R: Dawn Parkes, Chief Nurse, Richard Atkinson (centre) and Simon Morritt, Chief Executive.

“If someone made a real difference to you or a loved one, please nominate them as your NHS hero. It’s a wonderful way to say thank you - and to recognise the incredible people who make the NHS what it is.”

Last year’s winner was Richard Atkinson, a porter at Scarborough Hospital. Richard received the honour from Dawn Parkes, the Trust’s Chief Nurse, for his dedicated service described in his nomination as “exceeding expectations in his care for patients and support for colleagues.”

Richard was described by nominator Harriet Fawley as “the heart and soul of Scarborough Hospital.” She praised his kindness and dedication after he went the extra mile to help a patient while on his way to work.

Richard said receiving the award was something he would remember for a long time. Speaking on the evening of the ceremony, he said: “I am honoured and privileged to accept this award, in a room filled with many unsung heroes who work within our Trust, it’s so humbling. I think what makes it extra special was the nomination is from patients.”

Nominations for the Celebration of Achievement Awards 2025 are open now until Thursday 31 July.

Visit the Trust website to complete the Celebration of Achievement nomination form