Hemsworth’s Floral Legacy: The Story of Alec Harper and Churchfield Bells

Nestled in the heart of rural West Yorkshire, the village of Hemsworth boasts a rich tapestry of local heritage. Among its many quiet claims to fame is one that deserves renewed recognition: the remarkable horticultural achievement of lifelong resident Alec Harper, the man behind the creation of the beautiful dwarf daffodil Churchfield Bells.

Alec and his beloved wife Audrey, both now well into their 90s, have lived in Hemsworth their entire lives. Though Alec may not be a household name to many, within the passionate world of daffodil enthusiasts he holds a place of distinction. It was Alec who, after years of dedication, hybridised and bred a new species of daffodil – a flower that would come to carry the charm and heritage of his home village in its very name.

From an early age, Alec showed a deep affinity for nature. As a young boy he would wander the hedgerows and pastures surrounding Hemsworth, always curious, always watchful – whether it was a nest of bird chicks or an unusual wildflower, something would catch his eye and send him home to investigate further. That spirit of observation and love for the natural world never left him.

By 1990, after decades of cultivating his allotment and growing thousands of daffodils, Alec succeeded in developing a completely new variety. His creation was officially registered that same year by his close friend and respected daffodil expert Ron Scamp. The name Churchfield Bells was chosen with thought and sentiment – a tribute to the allotment land where the flower was born, owned by the local church. No more fitting name could have been selected for this charming and distinctive bloom.

Churchfield Bells is now formally classified as follows:

Classification : 5 Y-Y [Triandrus]

: 5 Y-Y [Triandrus] Season : Mid-season

: Mid-season Height : Dwarf (under 32.5 cm / 12.8 in)

: Dwarf (under 32.5 cm / 12.8 in) Hybridiser : Alec Harper (England, UK)

: Alec Harper (England, UK) Registered : 1990

: 1990 Registrant : Ron A. Scamp (England, UK)

: Ron A. Scamp (England, UK) Seed Parent : Limequilla

: Limequilla Pollen Parent : Narcissus triandrus

: Narcissus triandrus Seedling Number: 96-2-16B

Botanically, Churchfield Bells bears 3–4 flowers per stem, with rounded blooms measuring approximately 57 mm across. The pale yellow petals face downwards, and the perianth segments are smooth, reflexed, and of heavy substance. A small, cup-shaped corona with a straight mouth and entire rim adds to its graceful appearance. The flower is slightly scented, making it as pleasing to the nose as it is to the eye.

Today, in July 2025, Alec and Audrey continue to reside in their familiar home, just as they always have. While Alec is no longer able to tend his garden as diligently as before, its vibrant colours still bloom each year thanks to the help of his devoted brother who lives nearby. As their neighbour, I am privileged to live in the adjoining semi-detached home and take great pride in assisting them with the small but important tasks of everyday life.