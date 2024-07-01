Horizon Care Earns Accreditation as a Living Wage Employer

Horizon Care has been accreditation as a Living Wage Employer.Their Living Wage commitment will see everyone working at Horizon Care receive a minimum hourly wage of £12, higher than the government minimum for over 21s, which currently stands at £11.44 per hour.

Horizon Care is based in Yorkshire, with the highest proportion of non-Living Wage jobs in the country (14.4%), with over 314,000 jobs paying less than the real Living Wage. Despite this, Horizon Care has committed to pay the real Living Wage and deliver a fair day’s pay for a hard day’s work.

Andrew Paul, Managing Director at Horizon Care, said: "Receiving accreditation as a Living Wage Employer is a significant milestone for Horizon Care. Our team members play a key role in the community supporting people that have learning disabilities, mental health and complex needs to live independently. It’s an important job that requires a great deal of care and compassion. The care and dedication the team show to the people we support plays a huge part in our success of the people we support. That’s why I’m so proud that we’ve made this commitment to paying a fair and competitive wage to our people, now and in the future.”

Katherine Chapman, Director, Living Wage Foundation said: “We’re delighted that Horizon Care has joined the movement of over 14,000 responsible employers across the UK who voluntarily commit to go further than the government minimum to make sure all their staff earn enough to live on.

