Housebuilder to boost education as new homes come to Wakefield

Housebuilder Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire will provide more than £322,000 towards local education as part of its planning contributions linked to new homes in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The housebuilder launched Newland Grange in December, which will form part of the major redevelopment work at City Fields.

As well as supporting local schools through a Section 106 Agreement, public transport will also get a boost with more than £70,000 being contributed towards new bus services, plus an additional £46,000 for a new bus stop. The planning contributions will also include more than £20,000 towards public art.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once complete, Newland Grange will deliver 134 homes, offering customers a mix of two, three and four-bedroom properties to suit a variety of needs. The mix will include 41 homes designated as affordable housing, with 15 offered as shared ownership and 26 as social rent.

Newland Grange development plan

Taylor Wimpey bought the land from Wakefield City Council. All homes at Newland Grange will include a range of sustainable features designed to minimise environmental impact, including solar panels, triple glazing, smart heating controls, EV charging points, wastewater heat recovery and thermal door and window lintels, designed to reduce heat loss.

Lucinda Dickens, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey Yorkshire, said: “New communities are being created at City Fields as several housebuilders come together to provide hundreds of new homes. Our planning contributions will especially support local education and transport which, in turn, will support the residents of this vibrant new development and those living nearby.”

Proposals for City Fields, a 375-hectare high-quality living development to the east of Wakefield, include a neighbourhood centre offering a range of shops, including food retailers, restaurants, a medical centre and other services.