Howl about that? Celebrated Yorkshire volunteer urges dog lovers to sign up this Volunteers Week

Alan with Zena the Rottweiler.

This Volunteers' Week (2 - 8 June), Dogs Trust Leeds is howling to highlight the dedication of Alan Hillman, a local volunteer who has spent over 500 hours helping dogs who need a second chance at happiness.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Volunteer extraordinaire Alan has been volunteering with Dogs Trust Leeds every week since May 2023, and having helped the team and many a four-legged resident, Alan's story highlights just how invaluable the role of volunteers is to the charity.

Alan, a Dogs Trust supporter for over 25 years, began volunteering after reducing his working hours. Alan's role is to clean kennels, support charity events, set up scent enrichment work for training, and build excellent relationships with dogs like Zena the Rottweiler. This Volunteers' Week, Alan is encouraging other local dog lovers to get involved by volunteering.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alan said: "I have a Dogs Trust dog at home, and I've supported the charity for a long time - but when I volunteer, I really am part of the team.

"Volunteering is so rewarding, and you can see the difference it makes. The dogs here deserve a second chance to find a loving forever home; everything we do as a team helps make that possible.

"It's not just about helping clean or hiding treats; every hour spent at Dogs Trust Leeds brings these pooches one step closer to finding a home. Coming to help out on a Thursday is always the highlight of my week."

Volunteers' Week is an annual UK-wide campaign held from the first Monday in June to celebrate and recognise the contributions of volunteers. With volunteers playing a vital role in supporting Dogs Trust to care for thousands of dogs every year, the charity is using the Week to celebrate its volunteers' hard work and to call on more people to get involved and support the dogs who need a second chance at finding their forever homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kelly Walker, Manager at Dogs Trust Leeds, said: "Alan's dedication is just one example of how important our volunteers are.

"With over 3,800 volunteers across the UK, we simply couldn't do what we do without them. This year, we hope Alan's story inspires others to join us and support the dogs looking for their forever homes. If you're interested in volunteering, why not speak to our team."

To become a Dogs Trust volunteer, you must be over 18, have a positive attitude, and love dogs. Volunteers often spend up to three hours a week helping, but Dogs Trust is grateful for any time that can be given.

Volunteering is not just a great way to support Dogs Trust but also a way to develop new skills, gain experience, and help the local community.